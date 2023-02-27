Medical Exoskeleton Market Is Expected to Generate USD 3.04 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical exoskeleton market generated $232.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.04 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $232.5 million Market Size in 2031 $3.04 billion CAGR 29.4% No. of Pages in Report 264 Segments Covered Type, Mobility, Component, Application, and Region Drivers

Rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis





Increase in the prevalence of spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries





Surge in the adoption of medical exoskeleton devices



Opportunities



Rise in the number of product launches and approvals



Restraints

The negative impact of Covid-19 outbreak





Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for medical exoskeleton devices declined as a result of the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, which negatively affected the market growth.

However, as soon as the global situation started recovering, the market also got back on track.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global medical exoskeleton market based on type, mobility, component, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the powered exoskeleton segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global medical exoskeleton market, and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the passive exoskeleton segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on mobility, the stationary segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global medical exoskeleton market, and is expected to continue its leadership status through 2031. The mobile segment, however, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global medical exoskeleton market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the spinal cord injury segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global medical exoskeleton market, and is expected to continue its lead position, in terms of revenue, through 2031. However, the same segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 29.9% from 2022 to 2031. The stroke and others segments were also assessed in the study.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global medical exoskeleton market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global medical exoskeleton market analyzed in the research include Ekso Bionics, CYBERDYNE INC., Human Motion Technologies LLC, Rewalk Robotics, Ottobock SE & Co., B-Temia, Ergosante, Wearable Robotics srl, DIH Medical, KGaA (suit X), ExoAtlet.

The report analyzes these key players in the global medical exoskeleton market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

