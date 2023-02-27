Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Using carbide tools has a lot of important benefits, including less material waste, lower labor costs, better quality, lower inventory costs, etc. Also, manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into creating products with the best cutting geometries and high-performance coverings, which is attracting customers and driving the market's expansion.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Carbide Cutting Tools Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the automotive company’s segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global carbide-cutting tools market from 2023 to 2028

As per the coating outlook, the coated segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global carbide-cutting tools market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company, SGS Tool Company, Advent Tool & Manufacturing, Inc., Garr Tool Company, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Best Carbide Cutting Tools, Inc., CERATIZIT S.A., PROMAX Tools, Rock River Tool, Inc., and vHF Camfacture AG among others, are some of the key players in the global carbide cutting tools market





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Drilling Tools

Milling Tools

Turning Tools

Others

Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hand-Based

Machine-Based

Coating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Coated

Non-coated

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Aerospace, Marine & Defense

Plastics

Construction & Mining

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





