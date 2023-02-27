Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market Report to 2028: Featuring INEOS, KEM ONE, LG Chem and Mitsubishi Chemical Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market size reached US$ 43.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 56.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.37% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Arkema S.A.

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China National Chemical Corporation)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS Group Ltd.

KEM ONE

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is an economical, lightweight, versatile, and high-strength thermoplastic polymer produced by the polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM). It is resistant against acids, alkalis, oils, abrasion, shock, weathering, ultraviolet (UV), and corrosive inorganic chemicals.

It also exhibits excellent durability, electrical insulation, dimensional stability, and vapor barrier properties. Moreover, its properties can be enhanced by adding several additives, such as heat stabilizers, UV stabilizers, plasticizers, impact modifiers, fillers, flame retardants, and pigments.

As a result, PVC is widely used in building and construction applications for wire and cable insulation and to produce door and window profiles and drinking and wastewater pipes and fittings.



PVC finds extensive applications in various end use industries for packaging purposes, including maintaining the integrity of household goods and personal care products and producing tamper-resistant over-the-counter (OTC) medications and shrink wraps for consumer products. It is further gaining traction as an alternative to conventional wood frames as PVC has tremendous energy-saving potential at a low cost.

Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is catalyzing the demand for PVC in the medical packaging of surgery, pharmaceutical, and drug delivery products like blood and plasma transfusion sets, catheters and cannula, containers for intravenous (IV) solution sets and inflatable splints.

Besides, rising sales of vehicles worldwide on account of rapid urbanization and improving purchasing power of consumers are positively influencing the utilization of PVC in the automotive industry. It is generally used in interior door panels and pockets, sun visors, seat coverings, headlining, seals, mud flaps, underbody coating, floor coverings, exterior side molding, protective strips, and anti-stone damage protection.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market?

5. What is the breakup of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market based on the application?

7. What is the breakup of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market based on the end use industry?

8. What are the key regions in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Rigid PVC

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Flexible PVC

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Pipes and Fittings

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Film and Sheets

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wire and Cables

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Bottles

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Profiles, Hoses and Tubings

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Building and Construction

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electrical and Electronics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Packaging

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Footwear

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

