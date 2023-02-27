Global Digital Fault Recorder Market – Forecasts to 2028

GE Grid Solutions LLC, AMETEK, Inc., Siemens AG, Kinkei System Corp, KoCoS Messtechnik AG, Elspec LTD, Ducati Energia SpA, Prosoft Systems Ltd., Qualitrol Co LLC, and ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global digital fault recorder market.

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Fault Recorder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising demand for accurate and reliable devices to detect the fault in the energy sector and oil and gas sector is creating opportunities for the existing and new emerging players, to enter the market with advanced technologies.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Fault Recorder Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the dedicated DFR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital fault recorder market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the installation mode, the transmission segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital fault recorder market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Dedicated
  • Multifunctional

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Generation
  • Transmission
  • Distribution

Station Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Non-automated
  • Automated

Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Less than 66kV
  • 66-220kV
  • Above 220kV

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

