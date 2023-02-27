Global Digital Fault Recorder Market – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Digital Fault Recorder Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.
The rising demand for accurate and reliable devices to detect the fault in the energy sector and oil and gas sector is creating opportunities for the existing and new emerging players, to enter the market with advanced technologies.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the dedicated DFR segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital fault recorder market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the installation mode, the transmission segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global digital fault recorder market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- GE Grid Solutions LLC, AMETEK, Inc., Siemens AG, Kinkei System Corp, KoCoS Messtechnik AG, Elspec LTD, Ducati Energia SpA, Prosoft Systems Ltd., Qualitrol Co LLC, and ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global digital fault recorder market.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Dedicated
- Multifunctional
Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Generation
- Transmission
- Distribution
Station Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Non-automated
- Automated
Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Less than 66kV
- 66-220kV
- Above 220kV
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
