The Future of Immersive Collaboration to be Unveiled at the Sphere Dimensions Event in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 30th, 2023, Sphere Technology Holdings, Inc. will host a legendary evening at the San Francisco SwissNex venue, overlooking the city’s iconic harbor. However, it will be less the harbor dazzling guests, but rather revelations presented by Sphere. The event is primed to offer its attendees thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and premier access to cutting-edge extended reality (XR) innovations.



Sphere is an immersive collaboration solutions provider, serving leading enterprise companies globally. The device-agnostic software predominately focuses on the manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and defense sectors. Sphere utilizes Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, a cross platform SDK, to enable many of its augmented reality use cases in the workplace to be more immersive. Sphere easily integrates into existing business processes, improving worker effectiveness, simplifying employee training, eliminating machine downtime, reducing carbon footprints, and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring together visionaries, technology experts and end-users to explore the latest trends in the world of XR,” states Sven Brunner, Sphere’s Founder and CEO, “Our team has been working around the clock to develop a new class of collaboration tools, which will be shown for the first time ever at Sphere Dimensions.”

The event will feature insightful speaking engagements from industry heavyweights such as AWS, Lenovo ThinkReality, and more! Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to demo Sphere’s 3.0 release, set-up at different stations for connected workforce use-cases, as well as training optimization, remote expert assistance and holographic build planning.

“As a premier solution partner for Sphere, we’re looking forward to offering insights during our keynote about the future of this rapidly evolving field,” says Vishal Shah, GM of XR & Metaverse, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. “Attendees will have an opportunity to try Sphere 3.0 on Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 headset, gaining an authentic feel for how it can be deployed on the AR smart glasses to increase daily operational productivity.”

Sphere Dimensions is already gaining widespread attention as a prime occasion for anyone working in the XR industry or interested in deploying the technology within their respective vertical. Alongside speaking engagements and hands-on demos, guests will enjoy fantastic food, drinks and interactive entertainment. Attendees include leaders from companies such as Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Magic Leap, Micron, Meta and more.

“Snapdragon Spaces is powering the future of XR experiences. We’re inspired by the ways the Sphere team is supporting the real-world applications of these advancements. Qualcomm Technologies is looking forward to joining the Sphere Dimensions event and diving into the latest solutions coming out of this dynamic sector,” says Brian Vogelsang, Senior Director, XR Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Guest spots are filling up quickly. If you’re interested in attending, reach out to alexandra.corey@sphere.tech to secure your space.

Sphere (formerly known as holo|one) empowers forward-looking organizations to thrive in the new work paradigm by unleashing the potential of immersive collaboration. It’s revolutionizing productivity as a turnkey solution seamlessly integrating extended reality (XR) into enterprise business processes. By supercharging operations using XR, the platform is improving the bottom lines and brand reputations of its customers. As such, Sphere has become widely recognized as the enterprise standard for XR software.

For more information, please visit www.sphere.tech and follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spherexrtech/

