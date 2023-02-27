Drugs of Abuse Testing Technologies and Global Markets Report 2023 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Beckmann Coulter, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, LifeSign and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drugs of Abuse Testing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report offers a detailed picture of the drug abuse testing market.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for drug abuse testing and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and key market players.

This report discusses drug abuse testing and its various resources. It covers the overall drug abuse testing market, including drug testing products. The report further analyzes the market based on products, covering analyzers, consumables, laboratory services, and point-of-care devices.

In addition, the report also analyzes various sample types in drug abuse testing that include blood, hair, sweat, oral, urine, and others. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments.

For market estimates, data has been provided for 2021 as the base year, with forecasts for 2022 through 2027. Estimated values are based on revenue generated by drug abuse testing companies as total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales figures) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for DOA testing industry along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, industry trends, opportunities and penetration of emerging technologies within the marketplace

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global drug abuse testing market in USD million values, and its corresponding market share analysis based on the product, sample type, drug type, testing type, end user, and region

Technology assessment of the current and possible future legislation affecting the market in the U.S. and other emerging economies, and their influence in the market developments

Statistical information covering drug abuse along with its trends as well as drug classes across the key geographic regions

A comparative study and Porter's Five Forces analysis considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market for drugs of abuse testing

Review of the key patent grants and patent applications on drug abuse testing technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on their recent market developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckmann Coulter (Danaher Corp.), Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Inc., LifeSign and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 What's New in this Update?

1.4 Scope of Report

1.5 Information Sources

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Geographic Breakdown

1.8 Analyst's Credentials

1.9 Custom Research

1.10 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Overview

3.2 Testing Technologies

3.2.1 Urine Testing

3.2.2 Other Testing

3.3 Single Tests Vs. Multiparameter Tests

3.4 Doa Screening

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Future Outlook

3.7 Assessment of Covid-19's Impact on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Government Initiatives for Drug Abuse Testing

4.1.2 Increased Drug Trafficking

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Drug Testing at the Workplace Considered a Violation of Privacy Rights

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Concern for Drink-Driving

Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario

5.1 North America

5.1.1 Canada

5.1.2 Mexico

5.1.3 the U.S.

5.1.4 State-Level Marijuana Legalization

5.1.5 U.S. Department of Transportation

5.1.6 Drug Testing in the Military

5.1.7 Drug Testing for Welfare Recipients and Public Assistance

5.1.8 Drug Testing for Individuals Convicted of Drug Felonies

5.2 South America

5.3 Central America and the Caribbean

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

Chapter 6 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Drug Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Alcohol

6.3 Amphetamine and Methamphetamine

6.4 Cannabis/Marijuana

6.5 Cocaine

6.6 Opioids

6.7 Others

Chapter 7 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Drug Testing Laboratories

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Workplaces

7.5 Others

7.5.1 U.S. Armed Forces Zero Tolerance Stance

Chapter 8 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Blood Testing

8.3 Hair Testing

8.4 Oral Fluid Testing

8.5 Sweat Testing

8.6 Urine Testing

8.7 Other Testing

Chapter 9 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Product

9.1 Overview

9.2 Analyzers

9.3 Consumables

9.4 Laboratory Services

9.5 Point-Of-Care/Rapid Testing Devices

Chapter 10 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Testing Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Onsite Testing

10.3 Laboratory Testing

