Nanterre, February 27th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 20h to February 24h, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 20th to February 24h, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 20-Feb-23 FR0000125486 30 000 109,1312 XPAR VINCI 21-Feb-23 FR0000125486 20 000 108,8153 XPAR VINCI 21-Feb-23 FR0000125486 9 128 108,8539 CEUX VINCI 21-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 874 108,8456 TQEX VINCI 21-Feb-23 FR0000125486 5 998 108,8558 AQEU VINCI 22-Feb-23 FR0000125486 25 166 108,5633 XPAR VINCI 22-Feb-23 FR0000125486 13 786 108,6019 CEUX VINCI 22-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 845 108,6065 TQEX VINCI 22-Feb-23 FR0000125486 5 885 108,6090 AQEU VINCI 23-Feb-23 FR0000125486 39 458 107,5967 XPAR VINCI 23-Feb-23 FR0000125486 23 870 107,6752 CEUX VINCI 23-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 593 107,6758 TQEX VINCI 23-Feb-23 FR0000125486 5 787 107,6735 AQEU VINCI 24-Feb-23 FR0000125486 46 585 106,0769 XPAR VINCI 24-Feb-23 FR0000125486 17 790 105,9369 CEUX VINCI 24-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 687 106,5460 TQEX VINCI 24-Feb-23 FR0000125486 5 938 106,5561 AQEU TOTAL 268 390 107,7301

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

