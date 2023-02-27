Disclosure of transactions in own shares From February 20h to February 24h, 2023

        Nanterre, February 27th, 2023                     

From February 20h to February 24h, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 20th to February 24h, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI20-Feb-23FR000012548630 000109,1312XPAR
VINCI21-Feb-23FR000012548620 000108,8153XPAR
VINCI21-Feb-23FR00001254869 128108,8539CEUX
VINCI21-Feb-23FR00001254864 874108,8456TQEX
VINCI21-Feb-23FR00001254865 998108,8558AQEU
VINCI22-Feb-23FR000012548625 166108,5633XPAR
VINCI22-Feb-23FR000012548613 786108,6019CEUX
VINCI22-Feb-23FR00001254864 845108,6065TQEX
VINCI22-Feb-23FR00001254865 885108,6090AQEU
VINCI23-Feb-23FR000012548639 458107,5967XPAR
VINCI23-Feb-23FR000012548623 870107,6752CEUX
VINCI23-Feb-23FR00001254864 593107,6758TQEX
VINCI23-Feb-23FR00001254865 787107,6735AQEU
VINCI24-Feb-23FR000012548646 585106,0769XPAR
VINCI24-Feb-23FR000012548617 790105,9369CEUX
VINCI24-Feb-23FR00001254864 687106,5460TQEX
VINCI24-Feb-23FR00001254865 938106,5561AQEU
      
  TOTAL268 390107,7301 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

