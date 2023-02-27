Gladyelit Lopez and Gerardo Palacios Promoted To Vice President

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida (ASF), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County areas and surrounding communities, is pleased to announce that Gladyelit Lopez, CAM, CMCA®, AMS®, and Gerardo Palacios, BBA, LCAM, CMCA®, AMS®, have been promoted to vice president of association services. In this role, they are responsible for overseeing customer association operations, finances, business development, team member mentoring and development, and client relations in their respective territories.

Gladyelit Lopez has seven years’ experience in the community management sector. Throughout her career with ASF, she has managed a diverse portfolio of communities throughout Broward and Palm Beach County. This experience helped her maximize operational success and achieve strategic goals and objectives while maintaining client satisfaction. Lopez is well-versed in developing team leadership processes and using technology to improve operations and achieve positive client outcomes.

Gerardo Palacios is an experienced executive with 18 years’ experience in all facets of the community management sector. Prior to joining ASF in 2020, he worked as a regional manager for a multi-state real estate firm specializing in acquisitions, developments, property management, and investments. During his tenure, he managed a portfolio of 12 properties, homeowners associations, and investment assets. He previously served as property manager for a South Beach luxury condominium community with 800 units. Palacios holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Management from Florida International University.

“Gladyelit and Gerardo have been integral parts of our leadership team for many years and have made numerous contributions to their teams and the community partners we serve,” said John Tague, Associa regional vice president. “I’m excited to work closely with them as they continue to inspire others to provide the outstanding customer service that our clients deserve and expect.”

