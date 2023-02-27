Believe FY2022 earnings webcast invitation

English French

Believe’s full year 2022 earnings will be released on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 5:45pm (CET) / 4:45pm (GMT)

They will be available on investors.believe.com

We are pleased to invite you to the webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday 15 March 2023 at 6:30pm (CET) / 5:30pm (GMT)

Speakers will be: Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO & Founder Xavier Dumont, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer





Webcast link

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hdkgs2ca

Conference call details:

France, Paris: +33 (0) 1 70 91 87 04

United Kingdom, London: +44 1 212 818 004

United States, New York: +1 718 705 87 96

Conference ID: 88365

Attachment