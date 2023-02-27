it.com Announces Partnership with the World Aerobatics Champion Maciej Kulaszewski at MWC 2023 Barcelona

BARCELONA, SPAIN, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- it.com has announced a collaboration with the World Aerobatics Champion and instructor at the British Aerobatic Academy, Maciej Kulaszewski.





They have presented Dare to Dream — a project, accessible via dream.it.com, that manifests the power of a dream in achieving success. The project marks the first stage of it.com's strategy to develop a concept of digital identity — a virtual representation of a business or an individual to express themselves online. It was announced within Mobile World Congress 2023, which is taking place in Barcelona from February 27 until March 2.

The project tells the story of Maciej from the first person perspective and invites visitors to share their dreams, as a first step on a path to reaching their own goals. Maciej has always dreamt of becoming a pilot since his early childhood. He now possesses 8 titles — and in 2022, he won 5 gold medals and the title of World Champion in Intermediate Aerobatics at the 3rd FAI World Intermediate Open Aerobatic Championship. In the Dare to Dream project he shares his secrets to success anyone can apply to their own goals. Visitors can also share their own dreams and get them visualized with the help of a neural network.

"From an early age, my dreams were filled with images of soaring planes. Determined to make my dream of becoming a pilot a reality, I navigated a series of obstacles along the way. Despite the roadblocks, I remained undeterred in my pursuit of flight. I hope that my experience can be an inspiration for anyone striving for their goal", — says Maciej Kulaszewski, World Aerobatics Champion.

it.com domain registry is a project of UK-based Intis Telecom, a global telecommunications and technology company that has been operating for over 15 years. Now the company is on a mission to democratize the digital community and create the future of the domain industry, where innovation and inclusivity thrive. By providing wide access to domains within the *.it.com registry, an intelligent alternative to .com, Intis Telecom is supporting businesses and individuals to go global and increase their presence online.

"We note a growing need for the web to become more open and accessible. As the world continues to go even more digital, the web needs to change to reflect trends of the physical world as well. At Intis Telecom we are truly committed to making it a place where any individual or organization has equal opportunity to stand out. We were really inspired by Maciej's story and how it matched our vision for self-expression and knowledge exchange. This project is a great example of how a website could tell a personal story, share insights and inspire – in any sphere, sports, business, self-development, art or beyond", — says Andrey Insarov, CEO of Intis Telecom.

About it.com

It.com is a domain registry, offering the domains *.it.com e.g. yourname.it.com. It is the intelligent alternative to .com. It.com is a project of UK-based Intis Telecom, which acquired the it.com domain in 2021 for $3.8 million, the biggest domain sale of the year.

Intis Telecom is a global company that has been operating in areas of telecommunications and technology for over 14 years, with access to over 180 countries. In addition to it.com, the company has a cloud-based business messaging platform and also offers a free link shortening service called Cli.co. Intis Telecom is a member of the GSMA, the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), RIPE and has ICANN accreditation.

Contact for media:

PR@it.com

CEO Andrey Insarov

447392000000