Green Bonds Market Size Worth $914.4 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 436.0 billion in 2022 green bonds market will reach USD 914.4 billion by 2030. In just eight years, Investment attitude has changed as people have become more aware of the risks and difficulties posed by climate change. New investment standards like ESG investing have expanded several financial instruments and transparency mechanisms in the financial sector to encourage more investments in sustainable and green projects.



Key Insight of the Green Bonds Market



Europe to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have the largest green bonds market share. The rapid growth of green bonds has been fuelled by green and sustainable strategies taken by the government and private bodies to transform economies, boost energy efficiency, and reduce emissions, to name a few. The increasing need for transforming and reducing pollution adds impetus to the market’s growth in the region.



The private sector issuers segment is expected to augment the green bonds market during the forecast period.



The private sector issuers segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period. Globally, many financial institutions fall under the heading of private sector issuers and sell green bonds. This increases the sale of green bonds through the private sector, propelling the market’s growth.



The government-backed entities segment market size is 178 billion in 2022



The government-backed entities segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The government is participating unduly in the growing market for green bonds.



Advancement in market



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing number of investors



An increasing number of investors desire to profit financially while simultaneously helping society. As a result, there should be more potential bond buyers, fewer borrowing costs, and better reputations for everyone.



Restraint: Expensive



Due to the availability of less-priced alternatives, negative publicity, and side effects, the market for green bonds will see growth limitations throughout the forecast period. "Ear-marking," the practice of tying bond revenues to specific governmental expenditures, may lead to more expensive funding or even underfunding.



Opportunity: Growing government interest



Due to increased demand in developing countries, there will be opportunities for growth during the forecast period.



Challenge: Side effects



The purchase of green bonds will be viewed as a challenge because it has some drawbacks.



Some of the major players operating in the green bonds market are:



● HSBC Holdings plc

● Credit Agricole

● Citigroup Inc.

● Deutsche Bank AG

● JPMorgan Chase & Co.

● BofA Securities, Inc.

● Barclays plc

● TD Securities

● Morgan Stanley



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Issuer:



● Public Sector Issuers

● Private Sector Issuers



By Sectors:



● Government Backed Entities

● Non-Financial Corporates

● Financial Corporates

● Sovereign

● Development Banks

● Local Government

● ABS

● Loan



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



