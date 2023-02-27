Verisk Maplecroft Named Best Specialist ESG Ratings Provider by ESG Investing

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk’s global risk analytics business, Verisk Maplecroft, was named Best Specialist ESG Ratings Provider at the ESG Investing Awards.



The award recognises Verisk Maplecroft’s Sovereign ESG Ratings , which provide investors with the most comprehensive picture available of ESG risks and opportunities across the entire current and potential sovereign issuer universe. Verisk is a global data analytics and technology provider for the global insurance industry. The company is committed to working with clients to build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses.

The Ratings are part of Verisk’s growing suite of sustainability and resilience exposure analytics, which include extreme event models and global geospatial datasets covering the full spectrum of ESG, political and climate risks.

“This award is testament to our team’s dedication to helping sovereign ESG investors use geospatial data to develop a deep-set understanding of critical ESG issues that result in tangible and sustainable outcomes in government bond markets,” said Verisk Maplecroft President Matt Moshiri. “We will continue to refine, innovate and release data solutions to ESG investors across sovereign debt and other asset classes, including equities, real estate and commodities.”

The ESG Investing Awards 2023 are the only awards devoted to assessing and evaluating the best companies involved in all areas of ESG investing across the globe. Submissions were assessed by a panel of independent judges including financial market professionals, academics and independent experts. ESG Investing is a division of Global Markets Media.

Verisk Maplecroft was also nominated as a finalist in the Best Specialist ESG Research category for its analysis of the sovereign ESG landscape that showcased research findings from its Sovereign ESG Ratings. This included demonstrating that ESG issues, including human rights, are highly material for sovereign debt on multiple levels.

Verisk sets a new global standard for sovereign ESG analysis

Verisk Maplecroft’s award-winning Sovereign ESG Ratings, which feature six years of quarterly historical data, draw on approximately 350 of 1200+ indicators across 37 separate issues and nine ESG dimensions. Their novel methodology, based on cluster analysis, captures the non-linear complexity of the sovereign ESG world more effectively than traditional weighted averages.

The data within the Ratings draw exclusively from Verisk Maplecroft’s vast array of unstructured, geospatial, expert-derived and structured sources that go far beyond the lagging datasets that have historically been used to track sovereign ESG issues. Both the underlying data and the Ratings themselves are current, dynamic and fully independent of government influence.

Verisk was also recently recognised for its commitment to ESG and business performance, ranking third on Investor’s Business Daily ’s 100 Best ESG Company List . Learn more about Verisk’s ESG efforts .

About Verisk Maplecroft

Verisk Maplecroft, a Verisk business (Nasdaq: VRSK ), is a leading geospatial risk analytics company specialising in global ESG and political risk intelligence for institutional investors and multinational corporations. The company combines the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of global risk data with expert analysis to deliver an integrated approach to risk, which enables clients to enhance the sustainability and resilience of their investments and operations. Among investment fund managers and asset owners, the company is a trusted, independent source of data, intelligence and advice for incorporating ESG, climate change, natural capital, human rights and political risk factors across multiple asset classes, notably sovereign debt. For more information visit: www.maplecroft.com

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance industry. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 15 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

