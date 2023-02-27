Vaxcyte Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

-- Company Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Clearance of VAX-24 Infant Investigational New Drug (IND) Application and Expects to Initiate Phase 2 Study in Second Quarter 2023 --



SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a business update.

“Last year was transformational for Vaxcyte, with the positive VAX-24 clinical proof-of-concept data validating the potential of our pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) franchise and carrier-sparing approach to enable the development of broader-spectrum PCVs for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). These results also support the utility of our cell-free platform that is being deployed across our full pipeline of novel vaccine candidates,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “We also added to our strong foundation by bolstering our balance sheet, raising approximately $805 million in gross proceeds from two follow-on equity offerings that provide additional funding for the continued development of VAX-24 and our earlier-stage pipeline, including VAX-31, our 31-valent PCV candidate, through important incremental milestones.”

Mr. Pickering continued, “Progressing our VAX-24 adult and infant clinical programs is a critical focus for 2023 and we remain on track to announce the topline Phase 2 data from the study in adults 65 and older and initiate the Phase 2 infant study in the second quarter of this year. We anticipate additional milestones across our broader portfolio, including the submission of the VAX-31 adult IND application to the FDA in the second half of the year, with topline data expected in 2024.”

Key 2022 and 2023 Highlights to Date

The Company announced the seven additional serotypes (7C, 15A, 16F, 23A, 23B, 31, 35B) included in VAX-31 beyond the 24 serotypes in VAX-24. VAX-31 is the broadest-spectrum PCV the Company believes to be currently in development and has the potential to cover approximately 95% of the IPD circulating in the U.S. adult population. Progressed and Bolstered Early-Stage Pipeline, Leveraging Unique Capabilities of Cell-Free Technology Platform:

VAX-A1: Vaxcyte continues to advance the development of VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine designed to prevent infections caused by Group A Strep bacteria in adults and children, and further information about the anticipated timing of an IND application will be provided as the program progresses. VAX-PG: Vaxcyte nominated a final vaccine candidate for VAX-PG, its novel therapeutic vaccine designed to treat periodontal disease, in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continues to progress the program. VAX-GI: Vaxcyte has added a new vaccine program, VAX-GI, designed to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness that affects an estimated 188 million people worldwide each year and results in approximately 164,000 deaths annually, mostly among children under five years of age in low- and middle-income settings.



Entered into an Agreement with Sutro Biopharma, Inc. for Expanded Rights to Develop and Manufacture Cell-Free Extract: In December 2022, Vaxcyte and Sutro entered into an agreement through which Vaxcyte acquired expanded rights related to the supply of cell-free extract and an option to acquire additional rights to develop and manufacture cell-free extract. This agreement is an expansion of a nearly decade-long relationship between Sutro and Vaxcyte, during which Sutro has been responsible for supplying Vaxcyte with extract, a key material used to develop Vaxcyte’s cell-free vaccine candidates. This new agreement enables Vaxcyte to obtain direct oversight and control of the manufacturing of the cell-free extract for its products and provides additional flexibility as it continues to advance VAX-24 and its pipeline.





In December 2022, Vaxcyte and Sutro entered into an agreement through which Vaxcyte acquired expanded rights related to the supply of cell-free extract and an option to acquire additional rights to develop and manufacture cell-free extract. This agreement is an expansion of a nearly decade-long relationship between Sutro and Vaxcyte, during which Sutro has been responsible for supplying Vaxcyte with extract, a key material used to develop Vaxcyte’s cell-free vaccine candidates. This new agreement enables Vaxcyte to obtain direct oversight and control of the manufacturing of the cell-free extract for its products and provides additional flexibility as it continues to advance VAX-24 and its pipeline. Completed Two Successful Follow-On Financings Totaling Approximately $805 Million in Gross Proceeds:

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Vaxcyte completed an underwritten public offering of 17,812,500 shares of its common stock, which included the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $32.00 per share, and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a public offering price of $31.999 per underlying share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Vaxcyte from the offering were approximately $690.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Vaxcyte and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. Additionally, in the first quarter of 2022, Vaxcyte completed an underwritten public offering of 3,250,000 shares of its common stock, which included the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares of common stock. The shares of common stock were sold at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, and the pre-funded warrants were sold at a public offering price of $19.999 per underlying share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Vaxcyte from the offering were approximately $115.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Vaxcyte and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants.





Strengthened Leadership Team with Addition of Key Talent in 2022:

Vaxcyte added several key leaders to its executive team. In October, Mark Wiggins joined as Chief Business Officer and Jakub Simon joined as Chief Medical Officer. In April, Mikhail Eydelman joined as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. These accomplished industry leaders have deep experience across the biopharmaceutical and vaccine industries and will provide additional skills and expertise as the Company advances and scales its business. The Company also continues to add key senior leaders to its bench across the finance, regulatory, clinical and CMC teams, among others, to further broaden crucial capabilities.





Anticipated Key Milestones

Vaxcyte is advancing the clinical development of its PCV programs with several anticipated key upcoming milestones, including:

VAX-24 Adult Program: Topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the Phase 2 study in adults 65 and older in the second quarter of 2023. Final results with the six-month safety data from the two Phase 2 adult studies in the first half of 2023. Following the receipt of the final safety reports from the two adult Phase 2 studies, an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the second half of 2023 to inform the Phase 3 program. Topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the Phase 3 pivotal non-inferiority study in adults in 2025.





VAX-24 Infant Program:

Initiation of the infant Phase 2 study in the second quarter of 2023. Topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the infant Phase 2 study following the primary three-dose immunization series by 2025. The study design will include a primary immunization series consisting of three doses followed by a subsequent booster dose.





VAX-31 (Formerly VAX-XP) Adult Program:

Submission of adult IND application in the second half of 2023. Topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data from the Phase 1/2 study in adults in 2024.





Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $957.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $273.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The December 31, 2022, balance includes $651.6 million in net proceeds from the Company’s underwritten public offering completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $957.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $273.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The December 31, 2022, balance includes $651.6 million in net proceeds from the Company’s underwritten public offering completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $51.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $169.5 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $23.1 million and $78.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2022 was due primarily to higher product and clinical development expenses for Vaxcyte’s VAX-24 and VAX-31 programs and, to a lesser extent, the growth in the number of R&D employees and the related laboratory expenses to support their activities.





R&D expenses were $51.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $169.5 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $23.1 million and $78.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2022 was due primarily to higher product and clinical development expenses for Vaxcyte’s VAX-24 and VAX-31 programs and, to a lesser extent, the growth in the number of R&D employees and the related laboratory expenses to support their activities. Acquired Manufacturing Rights: Acquired manufacturing rights of $23.0 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022 were related to the upfront consideration incurred by Vaxcyte in connection with the December 2022 agreement entered into with Sutro Biopharma.





Acquired manufacturing rights of $23.0 million for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022 were related to the upfront consideration incurred by Vaxcyte in connection with the December 2022 agreement entered into with Sutro Biopharma. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $12.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $39.8 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $6.8 million and $25.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2022 was due primarily to higher personnel-related expenses related to an increase in G&A employees to support the overall growth and scaling of the Company.





G&A expenses were $12.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $39.8 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $6.8 million and $25.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The increase for the year ended December 31, 2022 was due primarily to higher personnel-related expenses related to an increase in G&A employees to support the overall growth and scaling of the Company. Net Loss: For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, net loss was $78.1 million and $223.5 million, respectively, compared to $28.6 million and $100.1 million for the same periods in 2021.



Conference Call and Webcast

Vaxcyte will host a conference call and webcast to discuss this announcement today, February 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or register in advance for the teleconference here. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing PCV being developed for the prevention of IPD. Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

