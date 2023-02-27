Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth quarter and full year revenue increase double digits year-over-year

Significant progress made along operational excellence initiatives

Company provides fiscal 2023 financial outlook

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”), a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry, today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $96.8 million increased 10% sequentially and 24% year-over-year

Net Bookings of $93.8 million increased 52% sequentially and 18% year-over-year

Net Loss of $0.3 million improved $63.2 million year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million improved from $0.6 million one year ago and increased 48% sequentially

Gross Margin of 31% increased 579 basis points sequentially and 979 basis points year-over-year

Published first corporate sustainability report

Full Year Highlights

Revenue of $362.1 increased 12% year-over-year

Net Bookings of $271.6 million increased 19% year-over-year

Signed $122.0 million of master service agreements (MSAs) in 2022

Net Income of $0.4 million increased $128.4 million year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million increased 97% year-over-year

Gross Margin of 27% increased 160 basis points year-over-year

Repurchased $20.8 million of shares during the year at an average price of $23.41 per share

Announced a Collaboration Agreement with Aker Solutions to offer subsea injection systems for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (“CCUS”) projects

Announced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions reduction target of 50% by 2030

Received upgraded MSCI ESG rating of an “A”

Closed on the sale of the Houston forge facility and entered into purchase and sale agreements for Houston’s administrative and aftermarket buildings

Committed investment of $22 million in wellhead manufacturing equipment that is expected to be delivered in Q4’23

"Dril-Quip delivered a strong fourth quarter, capping an important year where we met or exceeded most of our targets and made significant progress along our longer-term financial, operational, and strategic objectives," said Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our double digit, top-line growth was driven by strong activity in key geographies and aggressive investment by larger offshore customers, helping offset some lingering foreign exchange headwinds. Bookings of $94 million in the quarter were the highest quarterly mark we have achieved since the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting the ongoing upcycle in the offshore market. Accelerating MSA activity throughout the year is also a favorable indicator for our bookings growth potential in 2023 and beyond. Our profitability continues to improve as our operational alignment initiatives are yielding meaningful results and support our future profitable growth.

“Looking ahead, we expect to continue to capitalize on the constructive offshore drilling market. We are keeping a pulse on customer behaviors and confidence, and we expect order trends and spending to accelerate in 2023. We continue to see increased investment and activity in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Norway and Latin America with additional promise coming from West Africa, a region that has been dormant. We enter the year with a stronger, more nimble business able to drive organic growth, supported by a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility that allows us to pursue inorganic growth opportunities where appropriate, as we continue to make strides in our business alignment efforts, capturing market share, and driving sustained, profitable growth for our shareholders.”

2023 Financial Outlook

Revenue growth of 10%

Bookings year-over-year growth of 10% to 20%

Adjusted EBITDA incremental margins of 40% to 60%

Capital Expenditures of $25 million to $30 million

Operational and Financial Results

Revenue, Cost of Sales and Gross Operating Margin

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $96.8 million, up $8.7 million from the third quarter of 2022 and up $18.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was driven by higher product and service revenues across all regions reflecting the ongoing upcycle in the offshore market. For the full year 2022, revenue was $362.1 million, up $39.1 million from the full year of 2021. The increase in revenue year-over-year was driven by higher product revenues across all regions and higher service revenues in the western hemisphere and Europe, partially offset by lower service revenues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cost of sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $66.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million sequentially from the third quarter of 2022. Gross operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 31.2%, up from 25.4% for the third quarter of 2022. Gross margins increased sequentially driven by favorable product line mix from subsea projects, strong downhole tools growth and leverage on higher revenue.

Cost of sales for the full year of 2022 was $265.9 million, an increase of $23.6 million from the full year 2021. Gross operating margin for the full year 2022 was 26.6% compared to a gross operating margin of 25.0% for the full year 2021. The increase in gross operating margin year-over-year can be primarily attributed to favorable product line mix and productivity initiatives, partially offset by some higher materials costs from inflationary pressures.

Selling, General, Administrative, and Engineering Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $26.9 million, an increase of $4.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. SG&A increased sequentially primarily due to bad debt expense incurred during the quarter. SG&A expenses for the full year 2022 were $94.2 million, a decrease of $20.8 million compared to the full year 2021. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A is primarily attributable to lower legal expenses in connection with the FMC lawsuit and decreased administrative costs associated with the importation tax settlement under the Brazilian tax amnesty program. Engineering and product development expenses of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 were largely unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2022. Engineering and product development expense of $11.7 million for the full year of 2022 decreased by $3.4 million, or 22%, compared to the full year 2021. The decrease year-over-year is attributed to lower research and development activities as we completed certain strategic projects.

Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 loss per share, compared to a net income of $15.2 million or $0.44 per share for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, the Company reported a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $128.0 million, or $3.62 loss per share, for the full year of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter 2022. The increase in adjusted EBITDA sequentially can be attributed to higher revenues and favorable product mix from certain subsea and downhole tools projects. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2022 was $30.0 million compared to $15.2 million the full year of 2021. The increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year can be mostly attributed to leverage on incremental product and service revenues and the impacts of operational efficiency initiatives throughout the year.

Net cash used in operations was $17.6 million and free cash flow was a negative $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net cash provided by operations of $18.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by working capital requirements, capital expenditures and some restructuring related costs. Net cash used in operating activities was $36.8 million, and free cash flow was a negative $55.6 million for the full year of 2022. The decrease in net cash provided by operations of $75.2 million compared to the full year of 2021 was primarily driven by working capital consumption due to revenue growth, strategic purchases of inventory and restructuring related costs. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.2 million and $18.9 million for the full year of 2022, the majority of which were related to investments in manufacturing equipment and rental tools bound for work already secured.

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment was approximately $20.0 million in the fiscal year 2022, primarily related to the sale of our Houston forge facility building and obsolete machinery and equipment.

Share Repurchases

As of December 31, 2022, the company year-to-date has purchased 888,197 shares at an average price of $23.41 per share, totaling $20.8 million and retired such shares. The Company has approximately $103 million remaining of the current authorization by the Board of Directors. The Company continues to evaluate the amount and timing of its share repurchases as part of its overall capital allocation strategy.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein relating to future operations and financial results that are forward-looking statements, including those related to market conditions, anticipated project bookings, expected timing of completing strategic restructuring, anticipated timing of delivery of new orders, anticipated revenues, costs, cost synergies and savings, possible acquisitions, new product offerings and related revenues, share repurchases and expectations regarding operating results, are based upon certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. These statements are subject to risks beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of actions taken by third parties, including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of actions taken by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC nations to adjust their production levels, the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and on our operations, the general volatility of oil and natural gas prices and cyclicality of the oil and gas industry, declines in investor and lender sentiment with respect to, and new capital investments in, the oil and gas industry, project terminations, suspensions or scope adjustments to contracts, uncertainties regarding the effects of new governmental regulations, the Company’s international operations, operating risks, the impact of our customers and the global energy sector shifting some of their asset allocation from fossil-fuel production to renewable energy resources, and other factors detailed in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and other adjustments for certain charges and credits.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures enable it to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure. In addition, the Company believes that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

See “Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information concerning non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information supplements and should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures.

Dril-Quip, Inc. Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Products $ 64,713 $ 58,508 $ 240,842 $ 213,760 Services 21,657 20,443 79,195 74,143 Leasing 10,444 9,190 42,033 35,042 Total revenues 96,814 88,141 362,070 322,945 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 66,567 65,710 265,935 242,356 Selling, general and administrative 26,877 22,431 94,206 115,036 Engineering and product development 2,699 2,645 11,740 15,104 Restructuring and other charges 3,466 2,180 11,443 78,933 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (2,249 ) (17,276 ) (20,019 ) (4,482 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 1,818 (1,901 ) (3,756 ) 836 Total costs and expenses 99,178 73,789 359,549 447,783 Operating income (loss) (2,364 ) 14,352 2,521 (124,838 ) Interest income 3,310 379 4,465 575 Interest expense 68 (131 ) (216 ) (787 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,266 (610 ) 6,327 2,946 Net income (loss) $ (252 ) $ 15,210 $ 443 $ (127,996 ) Income (Loss) per share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.01 $ (3.62 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.01 $ (3.62 ) Depreciation and amortization $ 7,069 $ 7,123 $ 29,421 $ 30,381 Capital expenditures $ 5,154 $ 10,283 $ 18,866 $ 9,990 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 34,038 33,948 34,237 35,331 Diluted 34,038 34,232 34,467 35,331







Dril-Quip, Inc. Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 264,804 $ 290,279 $ 355,451 Short-term investments 32,232 25,287 - Other current assets 455,552 430,192 390,098 PP&E, net 181,270 181,359 216,200 Other assets 38,657 43,407 48,677 Total assets $ 972,515 $ 970,524 $ 1,010,426 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities $ 87,555 $ 89,287 $ 93,663 Deferred Income taxes 3,756 3,918 3,925 Other long-term liabilities 6,288 12,482 15,730 Total liabilities 97,599 105,687 113,318 Total stockholders equity 874,916 864,837 897,108 Total liabilities and equity $ 972,515 $ 970,524 $ 1,010,426





Dril-Quip, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS: Three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax) Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax) Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax) Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ (252 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 15,210 $ 0.44 $ (63,429 ) $ (1.80 ) Adjustments (after tax): Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 1,436 0.04 (1,502 ) (0.04 ) 1,264 0.04 Restructuring and other costs, including severance 2,738 0.08 1,722 0.05 45,962 1.31 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,777 ) (0.05 ) (13,648 ) (0.40 ) (471 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,145 $ 0.06 $ 1,782 $ 0.05 $ (16,674 ) $ (0.46 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS: Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax) Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax) Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax) Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ 443 $ 0.01 $ (127,996 ) $ (3.62 ) $ (30,768 ) $ (0.87 ) Adjustments (after tax): Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (2,967 ) (0.09 ) 660 0.02 1,853 0.05 Impairments - - - - 6,098 0.17 Restructuring and other costs, including severance 9,040 0.26 76,354 2.16 31,979 0.91 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (15,815 ) (0.46 ) (3,541 ) (0.10 ) (464 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (9,299 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (54,523 ) $ (1.54 ) $ 8,698 $ 0.25





Dril-Quip, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (252 ) $ 15,210 $ (63,428 ) Add: Interest (income) expense, net (3,378 ) (248 ) (80 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,266 (610 ) (8,148 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,069 7,123 7,723 Restructuring and other costs, including severance 3,466 2,180 58,180 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (2,249 ) (17,276 ) (596 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 1,818 (1,901 ) 1,600 Stock compensation expense 2,694 2,569 5,354 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,434 $ 7,047 $ 605 Adjusted EBITDA: Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2020 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 443 $ (127,996 ) $ (30,768 ) Add: Interest (income) expense, net (4,249 ) 212 (1,510 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 6,327 2,946 (31,281 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 29,421 30,381 32,389 Impairments - - 7,719 Restructuring and other costs, including severance 11,443 96,650 40,480 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (20,019 ) (4,482 ) (587 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) (3,756 ) 836 2,345 Stock compensation expense 10,363 14,895 12,914 Brazilian amnesty settlement - 1,787 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,973 $ 15,229 $ 31,701



