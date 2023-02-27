Wish to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that its management team plans to participate in the following investor conferences in March:



Event: 10th Annual JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Location: San Francisco, Calif.

Participation: One-on-one meetings only





Event: Loop Capital Markets 2023 Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Participation: One-and-one meetings and fireside chat presentation

Fireside Chat: 1:00 PM ET

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at each sponsoring firm. A live webcast of the fireside chat presentation at the Loop Capital Markets Virtual Investor Conference can be accessed by selecting “Investor Calendar” under the “News & Events” section of the Wish IR website at https://ir.wish.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived following the presentation in the “Investor Calendar” section.

Investor contact:

Ralph Fong, Wish

ir@wish.com