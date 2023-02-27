ICU Medical Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue was $578.0 million, compared to $340.5 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $174.9 million, as compared to $127.5 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 30%, as compared to 37% in the same period last year. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(15.5) million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $19.9 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.60 as compared to $1.82 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Also, adjusted EBITDA was $96.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $64.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Legacy ICU Medical revenues were in line with expectations and results from the acquired Smiths Medical business reflect continued operational improvements."

Revenues by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were as follows (in millions):

As a result of the acquisition of Smiths Medical on January 6, 2022, the following product lines are presented in addition to our legacy product lines: Infusion Systems-Smiths Medical, Vascular Access -Smiths Medical and Vital Care-Smiths Medical.

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Product Line 2022

2021

$ Change 2022

2021

$ Change Infusion Consumables $ 140.5 $ 147.8 $ (7.3 ) $ 566.6 $ 555.2 $ 11.4 Infusion Systems 89.0 92.6 (3.6 ) 351.1 352.3 (1.2 ) IV Solutions* 84.5 87.6 (3.1 ) 363.5 359.5 4.0 Critical Care 12.0 12.5 (0.5 ) 47.3 49.3 (2.0 ) Infusion Systems-Smiths Medical 99.1 — 99.1 340.1 — 340.1 Vascular Access-Smiths Medical 75.4 — 75.4 326.8 — 326.8 Vital Care-Smiths Medical 77.5 — 77.5 284.6 — 284.6 $ 578.0 $ 340.5 $ 237.5 $ 2,280.0 $ 1,316.3 $ 963.7

*IV Solutions includes $13.1 million and $54.0 million of contract manufacturing to Pfizer for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. IV Solutions includes $10.6 million and $42.8 million of contract manufacturing to Pfizer for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively.





Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

For Fiscal Year 2023 the Company estimates GAAP net loss to be in the range of $(73) to $(37) and GAAP diluted loss per share estimated to be in the range of $(3.00) to $(1.50). For the Fiscal Year 2023, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $375 million to $425 million, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $5.75 to $7.25.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company's products, decreased free cash flow, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company's arrangements with its largest customers, the impact from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact of inflation on raw materials, freight charges and labor, rising interest rates, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and our financial results and the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding integration of the Smiths Medical business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (1)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 208,784 $ 552,827 Short-term investment securities 4,224 14,420 TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 213,008 567,247 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 221,719 105,894 Inventories 696,009 290,235 Prepaid income taxes 15,528 19,586 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 88,932 46,847 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,235,196 1,029,809 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 636,113 468,365 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 74,864 39,847 LONG-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 516 4,620 GOODWILL 1,449,258 43,439 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 982,766 188,311 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 31,466 42,604 OTHER ASSETS 105,462 63,743 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,515,641 $ 1,880,738 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 215,902 $ 81,128 Accrued liabilities 242,769 118,195 Current portion of long-term obligations 29,688 — Income tax payable 6,200 1,454 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 494,559 200,777 CONTINGENT EARN-OUT LIABILITY 25,572 2,589 LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS 1,623,675 — OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 114,104 41,830 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 126,007 1,490 INCOME TAX LIABILITY 41,796 18,021 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; Authorized — 500 shares; Issued and outstanding — none — — Common stock, $0.10 par value; Authorized — 80,000 shares; Issued —23,995 and 21,280 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and outstanding — 23,993 and 21,280 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,399 2,128 Additional paid-in capital 1,331,249 721,412 Treasury stock, at cost (243 ) (27 ) Retained earnings 837,501 911,787 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80,978 ) (19,269 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,089,928 1,616,031 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,515,641 $ 1,880,738

______________________________________________________

(1) December 31, 2021 balances were derived from audited consolidated financial statements.





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 TOTAL REVENUES $ 578,014 $ 340,525 $ 2,279,997 $ 1,316,308 COST OF GOODS SOLD 403,069 213,035 1,582,236 824,818 GROSS PROFIT 174,945 127,490 697,761 491,490 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 142,933 81,456 608,345 302,583 Research and development 23,446 13,166 92,984 47,498 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 9,626 9,043 71,421 18,037 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (838 ) — (32,091 ) — Contract settlement — — — 127 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 175,167 103,665 740,659 368,245 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (222 ) 23,825 (42,898 ) 123,245 INTEREST (EXPENSE) INCOME, net (20,073 ) 366 (66,375 ) 1,982 OTHER EXPENSE, net (1,152 ) (854 ) (5,136 ) (2,041 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (21,447 ) 23,337 (114,409 ) 123,186 BENEFIT (PROVISION) FOR INCOME TAXES 5,911 (3,412 ) 40,123 (20,051 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (15,536 ) $ 19,925 $ (74,286 ) $ 103,135 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.65 ) $ 0.94 $ (3.11 ) $ 4.86 Diluted $ (0.65 ) $ 0.91 $ (3.11 ) $ 4.74 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES Basic 23,988 21,257 23,868 21,206 Diluted 23,988 21,807 23,868 21,781





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (74,286 ) $ 103,135 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 235,151 89,698 Amortization of inventory step-up 26,519 — Noncash lease expense 23,651 9,594 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,036 345 Provision for warranty and returns 4,902 831 Stock compensation 36,025 27,341 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 2,010 1,652 Disposition of certain assets (374 ) — Bond premium amortization 264 655 Debt issuance costs amortization 6,972 240 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (32,091 ) — Product-related charges — 3,380 Usage of spare parts 11,924 13,046 Other (103 ) 2,582 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable (19,151 ) 13,755 Inventories (201,095 ) 20,815 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,903 (7,973 ) Other assets (21,290 ) (21,038 ) Accounts payable 37,472 2,347 Accrued liabilities (55,834 ) 6,259 Income taxes, including excess tax benefits and deferred income taxes (66,734 ) 874 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (62,129 ) 267,538 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (90,311 ) (68,542 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 989 218 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,844,164 ) (14,452 ) Intangible asset additions (9,018 ) (12,627 ) Investments in non-marketable equity investments — (3,250 ) Purchases of investment securities (3,397 ) (10,034 ) Proceeds from sale and maturities of investment securities 36,433 18,000 Net cash used in investing activities (1,909,468 ) (90,687 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of lender debt issuance costs 1,664,362 — Principal repayments of long-term debt (22,375 ) — Payment of third-party debt issuance costs (2,177 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,785 9,372 Payments on finance leases (680 ) (607 ) Payment of contingent earn-out — (17,300 ) Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,883 ) (8,335 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,637,032 (16,870 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9,478 ) (3,251 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (344,043 ) 156,730 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 552,827 396,097 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 208,784 $ 552,827



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation.

The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative, adjusted research and development, adjusted restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, adjusted change in fair value of contingent earn-out, adjusted (loss) income from operations, adjusted other expense, net, adjusted (loss) income before income taxes, adjusted benefit (provision) for income taxes, adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share, all of which exclude special items because they are highly variable or unusual and impact year-over-year comparisons.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, special items include the following:

Stock compensation expense : Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense : We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration : We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out : We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair market value : The inventory step-up represents the expense recognition of fair value adjustments in excess of the historical cost basis of inventory obtained through acquisition, these charges are outside of our normal operations and are excluded.

Quality system and product-related remediation : We exclude certain quality system product-related remediation charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Disposition of certain assets : Occasionally, we may sell certain assets. We exclude the non-cash gain/loss on the disposition of these assets in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

In addition to the above special items, Adjusted EBITDA additionally excludes the following items from net income:

Depreciation expense : We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Interest, net : We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Taxes : We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

We also present Free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this is an important measure for use in evaluating overall company financial performance as it measures our ability to generate additional cash flow from business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash (used in) provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

The following tables reconcile our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures:

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (15,536 ) $ 19,925 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net 20,073 (366 ) Stock compensation expense 7,428 8,105 Depreciation and amortization expense 56,813 23,133 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 9,626 9,043 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (838 ) — Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair value 3,843 912 Quality system and product-related charges 21,262 — Gain on disposition of assets (374 ) — (Benefit) provision for income taxes (5,911 ) 3,412 Total non-GAAP adjustments 111,922 44,239 Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,386 $ 64,164





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share)

The company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

Total revenues Gross profit Selling, general and administrative Research and development Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (Loss) income from operations Other expense, net (Loss) income before income taxes

Benefit (provision) for income taxes Net (loss) income

Diluted (loss) earnings per share Reported (GAAP) $ 578,014 $ 174,945 $ 142,933 $ 23,446 $ 9,626 $ (838 ) $ (222 ) $ (1,152 ) $ (21,447 ) $ 5,911 $ (15,536 ) $ (0.65 ) Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes) 30 % 25 % 4 % 2 % — % — % — % (4 )% 27.6 % (3 )% Contract manufacturing (13,127 ) — — — — — — — — — — Stock compensation expense — 1,702 (5,287 ) (439 ) — — 7,428 — 7,428 (1,783 ) 5,645 0.24 Amortization expense — 45 (30,433 ) — — — 30,478 — 30,478 (7,193 ) 23,285 0.95 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration — — — — (9,626 ) — 9,626 — 9,626 (1,887 ) 7,739 0.32 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out — — — — — 838 (838 ) — (838 ) — (838 ) (0.03 ) Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair value — 3,843 — — — — 3,843 — 3,843 (915 ) 2,928 0.12 Quality system and product-related remediation — 21,262 — — — — 21,262 — 21,262 (5,167 ) 16,095 0.67 Gain on disposition of assets — — — — — — — (374 ) (374 ) — (374 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 564,887 $ 201,797 $ 107,213 $ 23,007 $ — $ — $ 71,577 $ (1,526 ) $ 49,978 $ (11,034 ) $ 38,944 $ 1.60 Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes) 36 % 19 % 4 % — % — % 13 % — % 9 % 22.1 % 7 %





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)

(In thousands, except percentages and per share)

The company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

Total revenues Gross profit Selling, general and administrative Research and development Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration Income from operations Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes Net income Diluted earnings per share

Reported (GAAP) $ 340,525 $ 127,490 $ 81,456 $ 13,166 $ 9,043 $ 23,825 $ 23,337 $ (3,412 ) $ 19,925 $ 0.91 Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of income before income taxes for benefit provision for income taxes) 37 % 24 % 4 % 3 % 7 % 7 % 14.6 % 6 % Contract manufacturing (10,605 ) — — — — — — — — Stock compensation expense — 912 (6,892 ) (301 ) — 8,105 8,105 (1,945 ) 6,160 0.28 Amortization expense — 45 (6,320 ) — — 6,365 6,365 (1,503 ) 4,862 0.22 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration — — — — (9,043 ) 9,043 9,043 (766 ) 8,277 0.38 Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair value — 912 — — — 912 912 (173 ) 739 0.03 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 329,920 $ 129,359 $ 68,244 $ 12,865 $ — $ 48,250 $ 47,762 $ (7,799 ) $ 39,963 $ 1.82 Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of income before income taxes for provision for income taxes) 39 % 21 % 4 % — % 15 % 14 % 16.3 % 12 %





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,711 ) 82,621 $ (62,129 ) $ 267,538 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (21,596 ) (22,078 ) (90,311 ) (68,542 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 56 — 989 218 Free cash flow $ (23,251 ) $ 60,543 $ (151,451 ) $ 199,214





ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Fiscal Year 2023

Outlook (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance GAAP net loss $ (73 ) $ (37 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net 96 96 Stock compensation expense 42 42 Depreciation and amortization expense 230 230 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 41 41 Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation 61 61 Benefit for income taxes (22 ) (8 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 448 $ 462 Adjusted EBITDA $ 375 $ 425 GAAP diluted loss per share $ (3.00 ) $ (1.50 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation expense 1.71 1.71 Amortization expense 5.51 5.51 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 1.67 1.67 Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation 2.49 2.49 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments (2.63 ) (2.63 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 5.75 $ 7.25



