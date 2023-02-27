Vera Therapeutics to Participate in the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place in Boston, MA from March 6 – 8, 2023. The management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen132/vera/2010876

A replay of the event will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” section of the Vera Therapeutics website.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger’s disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

