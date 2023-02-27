Locafy to Present at the Coffee Microcaps Morning Meeting on Thursday, March 2, 2023

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, today announced that it will be presenting at the Coffee Microcaps Morning Meeting on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. AEDT (Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. ET). Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at its conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Coffee Microcaps Morning Meeting

Date: Thursday, March 2, 2023 AEDT (Wednesday, March 1, 2023 ET)

Time: 10:00 a.m. AEDT (6:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Link

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting for after the event with Locafy management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at LCFY@gatewayir.com .

About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com .

About Coffee Microcaps

Coffee Microcaps is an Australian Microcap newsletter, conference host and ASX microcap investor community. Founded by small- and microcap-specialist analyst Mark Tobin, Coffee Microcaps runs regular online and physical events where ASX listed microcap companies can share their stories with an audience of engaged microcap investors. For more information, please visit www.coffeemicrocaps.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.