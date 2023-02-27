Brendan T.N. Caldwell – Urbana Corporation – Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 27, 2023, Brendan T.N. Caldwell ceased control over 243,145 common shares of Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" and the “Shares”) beneficially owned by Sandra Caldwell, representing 2.43% of Urbana's total outstanding common shares. Prior to this event, Mr. Caldwell beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 1,025,433 commons shares of Urbana, representing 10.25% of the outstanding common shares. As a result of this event, he now beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 782,288 common shares of Urbana, representing 7.82% of Urbana’s total issued and outstanding common shares.