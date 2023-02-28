Medical Properties Trust, Inc.: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("Medical Properties Trust" or "the Company") (NYSE: MPW) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The inquiry centers on whether the Company made inaccurate or deceptive statements or omitted material information that would have been important to investors. On February 23, 2023, Medical Properties Trust publicized its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. The Company acknowledged a loss of approximately $171 million on four properties rented to Prospect Medical Holdings and declared a proposal to eliminate approximately $112 million in rent that had not yet been billed by the same client. Concerns have been raised by research reports regarding the sustainability of some of the Company's major clients, including Prospect Medical Holdings. As a result of this news, Medical Properties Trust's stock fell more than 8% on the same day.

