Sand Screening Machines Market is Anticipated to Surpass USD 1159.52 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2022-2028; Rapid Expansion of the Global Oil and Gas Industry to Propel Market Growth

Westford, USA,, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the sand screening machines market is on the rise, especially in the Asia Pacific region, closely followed by Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region. This growth is attributed to the increasing onshore and offshore exploration activity, which requires efficient sand control mechanisms. Furthermore, with the expansion of the oil and gas industry, the demand for sand screening machines is likely to increase, and new technological advancements will also emerge to cater to this demand.

Natural gas production has been on the rise, with a growth rate of 5.76% in 2021, according to research by SkyQuest. The global natural gas production amounted to approximately 4.22 trillion cubic meters, a significant increase from the previous year. With the growth in natural gas production, there is likely to be an increase in demand for sand screening machines, as these industries will require more efficient and reliable equipment to meet their production needs. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the sand screening machines market in the coming years.

Sand control is a critical aspect of oil and gas production that aims to prevent sand and other solids from entering the wellbore and interfering with production. Gravel packing has been a popular method of sand control for many years, but recent technological advances have led to the development of sand screens as a reliable alternative. Sand screens offer high production performance and sand control reliability in open-hole applications, making them an attractive option for good operators.

Onshore Application Segment to Experience Swift Growth Thanks to Increasing Application Scope in Major Construction Projects

The sand screening machines market has seen a significant rise in demand due to the increasing need for effective sand screening processes in various industries. One of the notable trends in the market is the dominance of the onshore application segment. In 2021, this segment held the largest share of the market, and it is anticipated to maintain its leading position until 2028. This is because the drilling costs for onshore applications are decreasing, making it a more cost-effective option for businesses. Additionally, abundant onshore sites are available for exploration and production, which further drives the demand for sand screening machines in this segment.

The sand screening machines market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, owing to several factors. One significant reason is the increase in construction activity in the region, which has steadily risen over the years. According to SkyQuest, by 2030, India is predicted to invest around USD 13 trillion in the sector. This level of investment is indicative of the country's commitment to infrastructure development, which is crucial for sustained economic growth. In addition, the construction industry in India is one of the fastest-growing in the region, thanks to the country's large population, expanding urbanization, and growing middle class.

Gravel Pack Segment to Witness Higher Traction owing to Increasing Development of Automated and High-Capacity Machines

The global oil and gas industry is expected to witness a significant surge in conventional oil and gas fields drilling in onshore regions over the next few years. As a result, the gravel pack segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the sand screening machines market from 2023 to 2028. The increasing demand for oil and gas, coupled with the need to optimize production and reduce downtime, has led to the growing popularity of the gravel pack segment. In addition, advancements in drilling technology and new drilling techniques have made implementing gravel pack completions easier and more cost-effective.

Sand screening equipment is in high demand in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, driven by capital-intensive industries and low labor costs in these regions. As the global demand for sand continues to rise, these regions have become significant markets for sand screening equipment. The Middle East is home to several oil-producing countries, and sand is an essential material used in oil extraction. As a result, the demand for sand screening equipment has increased as the region invests heavily in its oil and gas industry. The cheap labor costs in the region have also contributed to the growth of the sand screening machines market.

SkyQuest, a renowned market research firm, has recently published an extensive report on the sand screening machines market. The report offers a comprehensive industry analysis, providing insights into the market's current landscape, emerging trends, key players, and product innovations. Investors can leverage the report's insights to make informed decisions and identify high-potential investment opportunities in the market.

Key Developments in Sand Screening Machines Market

Terex Washing Systems (TWS) has announced the upcoming launch of their latest product, the FM Pentium, at the March 14-18 show in Las Vegas. According to the company, the FM Pentium is a cutting-edge and adaptable washing solution that can wash one grade of sand and one aggregate on a single chassis. This new addition to TWS's range of washing solutions is expected to provide customers with increased efficiency and flexibility, as it can be easily transported and set up at different job sites. In addition, by washing two different materials on the same machine, the FM Pentium can help to save time and resources, ultimately leading to a more cost-effective solution for customers.

R.W. Sidley, a leading supplier of construction materials, has made a strategic investment to enhance their production capabilities. As a result, the company has recently boosted its production capacity by installing a new MWS wash plant in Thompson. This plant has been operational for over a year and has proven to be a valuable addition to the company's operations. The new MWS wash plant is equipped with advanced technology for efficiently and effectively washing materials such as sand and gravel. This translates to a higher-quality end product that meets customers' needs in the construction industry.

Astec Industries' Materials Solutions Group, a leading equipment manufacturer for asphalt road building and aggregate processing, has introduced a new mobile high-frequency screening plant called the GT2612V. This latest addition to the company's lineup features a 2612V Vari-Vibe high-frequency screen, which offers exceptional performance and reliability. With the ability to handle various materials and applications, the GT2612V is an ideal choice for anyone involved in asphalt road building, aggregate processing, and other related industries.

Key Questions Answered in Sand Screening Machines Market Report

What are the most effective strategies for companies to target consumer preferences and drive growth in different segments or sectors?

What are some of the most significant challenges that companies in high-growth segments or sectors will likely face in the coming years, and how can they prepare for them?

How can companies stay abreast of emerging trends and technologies that have the potential to disrupt their industry, and what are some best practices for adapting to these changes?

What are the key government policies and regulations impact growth in different industries, and how can companies navigate these complex regulatory landscapes to remain competitive and successful?

