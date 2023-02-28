TGS and SLB Announce Engagement III in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

OSLO, Norway (28 February 2023) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, in collaboration with SLB, today announced the Engagement III ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in Green Canyon, U.S. Gulf of Mexico.



The 111 OCS block survey is underway, and acquisition is expected to be complete in April 2023. Following the success of previous projects, imaging uplifts will be delivered through the application of full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building utilizing the ultra-long offsets—imaging to be carried out by SLB with final results expected in mid-2024. Engagement III is the fifth multi-client ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the Gulf of Mexico and extends the data coverage south from prior phases.



Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “TGS and SLB continue to lead the advancements of ultra-long offset OBN acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, providing the industry with access to marked improvements in image quality in this geologically complex basin.”

The project is supported by industry funding.

