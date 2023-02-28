Adevinta appoints Amandine de Souza as Managing Director of leboncoin

Oslo and Paris, 28 February 2023 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) today announced the appointment of Amandine de Souza as Managing Director of leboncoin, France’s largest online classified marketplace, starting April 1st, 2023.

Amandine brings with her almost two decades of leadership experience, spanning strategic consulting, retail, e-commerce and hospitality, most recently serving as a member of the executive committee at Galeries Lafayette. In this role she was responsible for leading French department store BHV, as well as the high-end food hall Eataly, in addition to managing DIY, home and leisure across the group.

“Amandine has an impressive track record leading growth businesses and, thanks to her background in retail, an excellent understanding of customer needs,” said Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta. “leboncoin is one of Adevinta’s most successful assets, and its future potential remains solid, particularly as increased numbers of consumers see the benefits of making more sustainable shopping choices, for their pockets and the planet. Amandine has what it takes to lead our talented leboncoin team and seize the opportunities ahead of us.”

Amandine de Souza added: “I am very excited to join a company that plays such a big role in the daily lives of French consumers. By providing a marketplace for people to buy and sell second-hand goods, leboncoin is at the forefront of the circular economy and helps consumers make more sustainable choices. I strongly connect with leboncoin’s values and look forward to playing my part in shaping the future of sustainable commerce.”

Amandine holds a Master’s degree in Management from ESCP Business School in Paris. She takes over from CFO Marc Brandsma who has led leboncoin on an interim basis since Antoine Jouteau was promoted to CEO of Adevinta in August 2022. In her new role, Amandine will report to Paul Heimann, who leads the Re-Commerce vertical in Adevinta.



-End-

Media contacts

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

Attachment