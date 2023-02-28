Fame Markets Joins Web3 Revolution Through KryptoPips' Loyalty Program

Singapore, Singapore, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fame Markets, a leading brokerage service provider, has announced its adoption of KryptoPips’ innovative blockchain-based loyalty program solutions. This makes Fame Markets the second brokerage company to adopt the initiative.

KryptoPips is a cutting-edge blockchain-enabled solution that offers a multi-level rewards system to deliver a robust client loyalty program for global brokerages. KryptoPips changes how brokerage companies acquire and retain customers, with its platform that allows users to stake the KryptoPips token [KTP] to avail attractive features such as lower trading fees, extra rebates, customizable leverage, or earn APY to name some examples. The KryptoPips product is fully customizable, allowing every brokerage that adopts the technology to individually customize its program according to what best fits its customers and model.



Danny Christ, CEO of KryptoPips, said, “We are glad to announce this strategic partnership with Fame Markets. This rewards token was developed after seeing two major trends happening over the years. Firstly, client acquisition costs a lot more than client retention, and secondly, the increase in trading volumes recently recorded by brokerages since the pandemic started. We want to democratise the brokerage world and bring value to brokers, partners, and clients.”



Fame Markets is a brokerage service provider that provides industry-leading and highly competitive CFD and Forex trading features with a focus on crypto-related services as well. Fame Markets' ecosystem allows traders, fund managers, and large investors to participate easily. As a forward-thinking organization, Fame Markets recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to new technology and has taken a step further, directly incorporating KryptoPips on its platform. With this, Fame Markets will completely change how users are rewarded for their loyalty and participation in the platform.



"We're excited to be one of the first few companies in our industry to adopt KryptoPips," said Hazil Izham Ismail, CEO of Fame Markets. "We believe that this technology has the potential to transform the way we deliver our products and services, and we're eager to see the impact it will have on our business and our customers."



"We believe that by adopting KryptoPips product early on, we'll be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and stay ahead of our competition," continued Hazil. "We're always looking for ways to improve our products and services, and we're confident that KryptoPips will help us do just that."

About KryptoPips

KryptoPips is dedicated to providing innovative investors with the tools and opportunities to capitalize on the crypto asset economy within the trading ecosystem. With a strong belief that crypto-assets are the future of money and markets, the company aims to change the perception surrounding digital assets and wealth.

For more details on KryptoPips, please contact jaclyn@kryptopips.com or visit www.kryptopips.com.

About Fame Markets

Fame Markets, a next-generation broker highly competitive in Forex, CFDs trading services and crypto-centric, looks forward to leading the way in its industry and providing its customers with the highest level of quality and innovation. With a focus on innovation and quality, Fame Markets is committed to staying ahead of the curve in its industry.

For more information, please contact jaclyn@kryptopips.com or admin@famemarkets.com

* This press release is not a prospectus, disclosure document or offering document under Singapore, People’s Republic of China, The United States of America, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and the list of countries as specified on www.kryptopips.com. This is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment product or security or instrument or participate in any particular trading strategy and no representation or warranty is given with respect to any future offer or sale.