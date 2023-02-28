Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
21.02.2023210 00080.6616 938 306
22.02.2023218 00078.6217 139 095
23.02.2023215 00078.2216 818 246
24.02.2023226 00075.6317 091 770
27.02.2023228 00074.8617 068 126
Previous transactions 15 213 000  
    
Total transaction under the program16 310 00071.161 160 560 238

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 32 762 403 shares, corresponding to 1.58% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


