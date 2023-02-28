Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 08

English Danish

Company announcement no. 11





In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 08, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 55,000 6,626,400 20 February 2023 10,000 124.02 1,240,200 21 February 2023 10,000 124.18 1,241,800 22 February 2023 10,000 123.44 1,234,400 23 February 2023 9,000 126.87 1,141,830 24 February 2023 9,000 130.35 1,173,150 Total week 08 48,000 6,031,380 Total accumulated 103,000 12,657,780

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,765,624 treasury shares, equal to 2,25 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





Attachment