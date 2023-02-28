Germany Largest 5,000 Companies Database 2022 Including Top 2,000 Industrial Companies, Top 600 Chemistry Companies, Top 500 Retail/Wholesale Companies, Top 400 Food producers and Top 300 IT Companies

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 5,000 Largest Companies in Germany" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Excel list of the largest German companies is a unique, unprecedented product. The most up-to-date overview of the German business world, filter out relevant contacts and contact them by mail, post or telephone.

Statistics on the list of the 5,000 largest German companies

With the following statistics the database provides a helpful insight into the unique Excel list. It shows you which industries are covered in which degree of detail, which federal states are particularly represented and from which cities most of the companies in the list come from.

These lists are included in the directory of the largest German companies The unique database of the top-selling companies in Germany is the basis for numerous focus lists. These include the largest companies in various industries or areas of activity.

Industries

Top 2,000 Industrial Companies in Germany

Top 600 Chemistry Companies Germany

Top 500 Retail and Wholesale Companies Germany

Top 400 Food Producers in Germany

Top 300 IT Companies in Germany

Fields of activity

Top 400 Mechanical Engineering Companies in Germany

Top 300 Automotive Suppliers Germany

Top 250 Software Companies

Top 300 Companies in the Electrical Industry in Germany

Top 200 Medical Technology Companies Germany

The current database of the largest German companies has been created through years of work and research. The unique database contains a large number of relevant data points. Starting with the industries of the companies up to turnover, contact data and names of managing directors. Clients use the list for new customer acquisition, partner identification and market research.

Which industries are included in the list of the 5,000 largest German companies?

A special feature of the list of the largest German companies is the classification of the companies into industries. The industry classification was made on the basis of the companies' core business and allows an uncomplicated filtering of the Excel list according to relevant companies for the respective concern.

The following industries can be found in the overview (including sample companies):

Industrial companies (automotive suppliers, mechanical engineering companies, etc.) - e.g. Leoni AG, Gebr. Knauf KG

Chemical companies (paint & coatings manufacturers, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals companies, construction chemicals, etc.) - e.g. BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG

Trading companies (retail, wholesale, etc.) - e.g. Otto (GmbH & Co KG), Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

Food companies (baked goods manufacturers, breweries, meat producers, etc.) - e.g. DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, J. Bunting Teehandelshaus GmbH & Comp.

Real estate companies (housing companies, project developers, etc.) - e.g. Vonovia SE, Vivawest Wohnen GmbH

Service companies (consulting firms, cleaning companies, etc.) - e.g. Bilfinger SE, DEKRA SE

Logistics companies (freight forwarding logistics, parcel logistics, etc.) - e.g. Dachser SE

Construction companies (building construction, civil engineering, road construction, etc.) - e.g. Bauer AG

IT companies (software companies, hardware companies, IT consultancies, etc.) - e.g. SAP SE, Bechtle AG

Energy companies (electricity suppliers, electricity producers, network operators,e tc.) - e.g. Stadtwerke Koln GmbH

Financial companies (banks, asset managers, insurance companies, etc.) - e.g. DZ BANK AG, LVM Versicherung

Consumer goods companies (fashion companies, toy manufacturers, sports companies etc.) - e.g. PUMA SE

Holding companies (automotive suppliers, mechanical engineering companies, etc.) - e.g. Korber AG, INDUS Holding AG

Healthcare companies (hospitals, nursing home operators, etc.) - e.g. Vivantes - Netzwerk fur Gesundheit GmbH, Schon Klinik SE

Gastronomy companies (system gastronomy, catering, etc.) - e.g. Compass Group Deutschland GmbH

Media companies (newspapers, TV, book publishers, etc.) - e.g. Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

