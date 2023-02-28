Boskalis acquires multidisciplinary offshore wind farm project Moray West

English Dutch

Papendrecht, 28 February 2023



Boskalis has secured a multidisciplinary role in the development of the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland. On behalf of its client, Boskalis will carry out a large number of the activities contributing to the development of this renewable energy project in the coming 12 months. The sizable(1) contract was awarded by Ocean Winds, the 50:50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE dedicated to offshore wind energy.



The Moray West offshore wind farm is located off the east coast of Scotland in the Moray Firth. The 882 MW wind farm will have the capacity to power up to 640,000 homes in United Kingdom. The development consists of 60 offshore wind turbines and two substations, all fixed on monopile foundations. Based on the large turbine size (14.7 megawatts) and water depth (up to 54 meters), extremely large XXL monopiles weighing up to 2,000 tons each will be required for this development.

Boskalis has been able to offer its broad range of its capabilities in this project and already carried out offshore geophysical site survey that also included survey for identification of unexploded ordnance.

In the coming months, Boskalis will transport a large number of the monopiles from the Far East to discharge at the port of Invergordon, near the project site. These monopiles – eight per voyage – will be transported on the heavy transport vessel White Marlin.

Prior to the installation of the foundations, Boskalis will carry out the seabed preparation activities by installing a layer of rock that will act as a filter and scour protection for the monopiles.

Subsequently, Boskalis will deploy its DP crane vessel Bokalift 2 for the installation campaign. With its 4,000-ton crane the Bokalift 2 will install the monopiles using its new upending hinge and motion-compensated pile gripper. Furthermore, in addition to a very large impact hammer, Boskalis will also deploy a vibro-hammer on this project. As a part of its campaign, Boskalis will also install two substations with their respective transition pieces.

Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.



‎(1) A sizeable contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 50-150 million.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

​

Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and approximately 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

Attachment