With 6.90% CAGR, Organ Preservation Market Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2029

Global Organ Preservation Market stands at US$ 278.69 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% over the following Six years to reach US$ 390.17 million by 2029.

Organ Preservation Market Growth in upcoming years

The best treatment for people with end-stage disease is organ transplantation. For donor organ quality, which is closely linked to morbidity and survival after transplantation, preservation techniques and solutions are essential. Static cold storage, or SCS, is currently the accepted technique for organ preservation. However, the amount of time that can be preserved with SCS is constrained because extended cold storage raises the risk of early graft dysfunction, which fuels chronic complications. Additionally, techniques for organ evaluation and repair are needed due to the rising demand for the use of marginal donated organs. Current study on organ preservation is dominated by the resurgence of machine perfusion. Its dynamic characteristics and physiologically inspired environment are praised. Organ repair and reconditioning may result from the development of more advanced machine perfusion methods and better perfusates.

Key Trends

The growing use of machine perfusion technology is one of the major trends in the organ preservation market. To keep the flow of blood, oxygen, and nutrients to the organ going, a mechanical pump is used in the procedure known as machine perfusion. This aids in the preservation of the organ for a longer time and may enhance its quality, leading to better transplantation results.

The increasing use of organ preservation solutions is another development in the market for organ preservation. By preserving the organ's temperature, pH levels, and nutrient equilibrium, these solutions are used to keep the organ healthy. Utilizing organ preservation techniques can help to enhance the organ's quality and boost the likelihood of a successful transfer.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Organ Preservation Market covered in this report are: Paragonix Technologies, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH, Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC, TransMedics, OrganOx Limited, 21st Century Medicine, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology, Bridge to Life Limited, and others.

Recent Developments

In 2021, In the United States and Europe, Paragonix Technologies introduced the LIVER guard Donor Liver Preservation System. Paragonix’s product portfolio were broadened, and its regional presence was enhanced, as a result of this approach.

In 2021, To develop its company and obtain access to a comprehensive network of transplantation hospitals in Latin America’s largest country, XVIVO Perfusion teamed with Contatti Medical (Brazil).

In 2021, Institute Georges Lopez (Igl) (France) has expanded its footprint in India by opening a manufacturing plant in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, to produce medical equipment and treatments for organ cleaning and preservation.

In 2021, TransMedics acquired FDA premarket approval for the OCS Heart System, which will be utilised using organs from brain-dead donors (DBD).

Attributes Value Organ Preservation market Share (2022) US$ 278.69 Billion Organ Preservation market Projected Size (2029) US$ 390.17 million Organ Preservation market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 6.90%.

Segment Overview

The Organ Preservation market is segmented by type, deployment, and end user.

By Solutions By Techniques By end use Industry UW

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Other Static cold storage

Hypothermic

Normothermic Transplant centres

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Opportunity for Organ Preservation Market

Governments all around the world are working to improve their healthcare infrastructures in order to deliver better services. In India, for example, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set aside nearly USD 924 million (INR 7,000 crore), or 15% of its budget for the years 2022–2023, to upgrade health services and establish 100 health centers with over 100 diagnostic tests for preventive and primary treatment in BMC areas. As a result of these infrastructure improvements, more hospitals will be able to treat more brain-dead individuals who may be acceptable donors. During the pre-transplantation stage, the increased number of testing laboratories will reduce the time spent on donor-recipient cross-matching, subject profiling, genotyping, and other relevant diagnostic procedures. The market for organ preservation is projected to benefit from these advancements.

There is a significant disparity between the number of organs donated and the number of organs required each year, it is the major challenge for Organ Preservation Market.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Organ Preservation Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Organ Preservation Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Organ Preservation Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Organ Preservation industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Organ Preservation Market vendors

