Cardiac Safety Services Market Size to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 0.9 billion cardiac safety services market will reach USD 2.7 billion by 2032. Along with the QT tests, these services include physiologic stress testing, non-invasive cardiac imaging, platelet aggregation, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, and other things. Due to the peculiarity of standalone services, integrated services that offer cardiac safety services are typically preferred over standalone services due to the grouping of services with an emphasis on end-to-end development. Cardiovascular safety liabilities, such as medications with cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular effects, impact all cardiovascular system components, including the heart, blood arteries, and blood contents. Cardiovascular side effects can occur as a result of either acute or ongoing treatment, and they can be either functional or structural (such as histopathology).



In an era of increasing public scrutiny, rising company costs, and constrained regulatory agency resources, the need for efficient yet secure drug development is more critical than ever. The leading cause of death worldwide is cardiovascular disease (CVD), which accounts for 17.9 million deaths annually. The heart and blood vessel disorders known as CVDs include cerebral vascular disease, coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions.



Key Insight of the cardiac safety services market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest cardiac safety services market share. The region's substantial industrial base and growing demand for cardiac safety services from the oil and gas industry support the market growth. The market is also predicted to expand due to multiple initiatives launched by governments of various nations to draw in investments from numerous multinational corporations throughout the forecast period. China and India are the two primary economic players in the region.

Integrated services segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue of 0.54 billion.



ECG/Holter measurement segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 34% and a market revenue of 0.30 billion.



Contract research organisations segment dominated the market with the largest revenue of 0.39 billion.



Contract research organisations segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue of 0.39 billion. Clinical trials are carried out by contract research organisations (CROs) for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology sectors and educational institutions, governmental agencies, and nonprofits.



Advancement in Market



● In August 2022, RWJBarnabas Health, a New Jersey network of independent healthcare providers, was purchased by Labcorp. By making this acquisition, LabCorp hoped to provide patients with decreased out-of-pocket lab fees, improved service to remote regions, and greater health plan coverage.

● In June 2022, The Banook Group opened its first US office in Boston, Massachusetts, broadening its geographic reach. Since 40% of Banook's customers are headquartered in this area, the company wanted to remove time zone restrictions while improving technical and logistical support for its clients. The expansion facilitated the company's growth in the North American market and ability to provide local service to its 70 present US customers.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Growing Demand for Biologics



Numerous companies in biologics and biosimilar substances are making significant expenditures. Biologics such as peptides, proteins, and monoclonal antibodies make up more than half of the therapeutic candidates at the discovery stage. As novel biologics are being created or are in the pipeline, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries are substantially funding their research and development. Because they are generic versions of copyrighted biologic drugs, biosimilars are also less expensive because they are not held to the same stringent regulatory criteria. CROs face challenges in attracting and retaining highly talented workers as they compete for trained and experienced scientists in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries and research and academic organisations.



Restraint: Lack of Qualified Professionals



The pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device R&D outsourcing industries are constantly evolving. Highly qualified professionals must provide high-quality services, follow accepted laboratory practices, and keep up with current medical device and pharmaceutical R&D technologies and methodologies advancements.



Opportunity: High Prevalence



The cardiac safety services market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to driving factors, including strict regulations for minimizing air pollution and rising natural gas demand. As natural gas is used more frequently as an energy source in many applications and industries, there is an increasing need for cardiac safety services. Removing carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide complies with environmental requirements and can be used as a clean energy source.



Challenge: Maintenance Issues



It is essential to assess and communicate clinical cardiac safety data accurately. An evaluation of cardiac safety is required to approve and recall any medical product. Therefore, it is essential to do the cardiac safety evaluation following legal procedure; otherwise, the product may not be approved promptly, which is projected to slow the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the cardiac safety services market are:



● Koninklijke Philips N.V.

● Clario

● IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

● Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

● Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc.

● SGS S.A.

● Banook Group

● Biotrial Research SAS

● Certara, Inc.

● Celerion



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Integrated Service

● Standalone Service



By Service Type:



● ECG/Holter Measurement

● Blood Pressure Measurement

● Cardiovascular Imaging

● Thorough QT Studies

● Others



By End-User:

● Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

● Contract Research Organizations

● Others



About the report:



The global cardiac safety services market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



