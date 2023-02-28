With 11.3% CAGR, Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 44.22 billion, Increasing Incidences of Head and Neck Cancers to Drive Growth

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Cancer Diagnostics Market.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market stands at US$ 19.69 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the following Six years to reach US$ 44.22 billion by 2029.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth in upcoming years

Furthermore, the development of new technologically advanced products for cancer diagnosis is expected to support the market growth. Over the projection timeframe, the cancer diagnostics market is expected to rise due to an increase in the incidence and prevalence of various types of cancer, including as breast cancer and lung cancer. Moreover, the cancer diagnostics industry will profit from a surge in technology advancements that aid in improved imaging of cancerous cells, improvements in equipment to diagnose the kind of cancer, and an increase in the efficiency of the results over the projected period. Increased government and private-sector efforts to raise awareness about early cancer detection and prevention are likely to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, in the coming years, the market is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries. During the forecast period, a sharp increase in emphasis on health and safety laws, as well as a surge in popularity of yoga and other health-related practises, will provide a growth opportunity.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing quantity of independent diagnostic facilities

Due to the rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and the limited number of imaging modalities available to public hospitals, the number of private diagnostic centers is expanding all over the world. In Bangalore, India, the FUJIFILM Corporation launched NURA in January 2021, a medical screening facility that specializes in cancer detection. Dr. Kutty's Healthcare and FUJIFILM DKH LLP (FUJIFILM DKH) run this medical examination facility. (DKH). A joint partnership between FUJIFILM and Dr. Kutty's Healthcare (DKH), which manages hospitals and screening facilities in India and the Middle East, is called FUJIFILM DKH LLP (FUJIFILM DKH).

Opportunities: Recommendations for cancer screening

Governments in developed nations and primary care physicians are advising cancer screening tests for patients in an effort to find cancer in the early phases and reduce the mortality rate. In order to avoid disease occurrence and ensure early-stage treatment, the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) advises colorectal cancer screening in the US beginning at age 50 and continuing until age 75. The guidelines for biennial colorectal cancer screening for people 50 to 74 years old have also been adopted in Canada.

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market examined in the region. According to the Union for International Cancer Controls (UICC), cancer diagnosis rates in the United States dropped significantly during the epidemic. According to the survey’s findings, the number of newly diagnosed metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients decreased by just over 30% from February to March 2020. Colorectal cancer (14 percent), acute myeloid leukaemia (14 percent), breast cancer (8.4%), and ovarian cancer (14 percent) also saw declines (8.6 percent). Such occurrences point to a decrease in cancer diagnosis rates during the pandemic era.

Top Players in the Cancer Diagnostics Market:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

BD

BioMérieux SA

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Telerad Tech

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Hologic Inc.

Illumina

QIAGEN

BioGenex

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

BioNTech Diagnostics GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Recent Developments

March 02, 2021 Agilent to Acquire Resolution Bioscience, Strengthening Leadership Position in Cancer Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Resolution Bioscience Inc., a leader in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based precision oncology solutions. The acquisition complements and expands Agilent’s capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provides the company with innovative technology to further serve the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine market. Under the terms of the agreement, Agilent will pay $550 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $145 million based on achieving future performance milestones.

Abbott announced it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new molecular diagnostic test designed to detect rearrangements of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The new Abbott Vysis ALK Break Apart FISH Probe test is designed to identify ALK-positive NSCLC patients for Pfizer's approved NSCLC therapy, XALKORI® (crizotinib), an oral first-in-class ALK inhibitor.

Attributes Value Cancer Diagnostics market Share (2022) US$ 19.69 Billion Cancer Diagnostics market Projected Size (2029) US$ 44.22 billion Cancer Diagnostics market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 11.3%.

Segment Overview

The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented by product, application, end use and region.

On the basis of product, the consumables segment is the major revenue contributor, and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increased adoption of consumables for cancer diagnostics, an increase in cancer prevalence, an increase in R&D investment, an increase in the geriatric population, the introduction of technologically advanced products, and an increase in the launch of new & advanced kits and reagents are all driving the segment’s growth. Due to the rise in breast cancer occurrence around the world and an increase in the population of women aged 50 to 74, the breast cancer segment is the largest stakeholder in the cancer diagnostics market, depending on application. In the next years, an increase in the number of efforts conducted by various groups will help the industry gain traction. The hospitals & clinics segment, based on end use, is the largest shareholder in the cancer diagnostics market, owing to an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals, an increase in the number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, and an increase in awareness about early diagnosis, all of which are major driving factors for this market.

The Cancer Diagnostics market is segmented by product, by application, and end user.

By Product By Application By end use Industry Consumables

Instruments Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Skin Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Cervical Cancer Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to play a significant role in the growth of the cancer diagnostics industry.

Due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high per capita healthcare spending, high awareness, and high literacy rate, North America commands the biggest market share, followed by Europe. Early diagnosis is one of the main causes of the decreasing cancer patient mortality rate in the United States. Some of the key factors influencing the development of the market in the region include the significant presence of medical device and biotechnology companies as well as the availability of skilled technicians. A few other elements that contribute to the market's expansion include intensive research and development and ample financing. The industry is expanding as Europe's geriatric population grows.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for until 2029

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

