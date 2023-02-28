Dermal Fillers Market Exhibits 7.4% CAGR to Hit USD 8.74 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermal fillers market size was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 5.31 billion in 2022 to USD 8.74 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. In its report titled “Dermal Fillers Market, 2022-2029,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 5.05 billion in 2021.

Demand for cosmetic procedures, especially the non-invasive ones such as face fillers, is increasing. Face fillers are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin of the face to provide fuller and smoother skin. Moreover, there are various other applications of injectable implants, such as lip enhancement and treatment of acne scars. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding filler procedures among millennials and the Gen Z population significantly promotes the market.

Key Industry Development:

March 2021 – Galderma announced the re-launch of Sculptra (injectable poly-l-lactic acid) in Europe with an updated administration protocol.







Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 8.74 Billion Base Year 2021 Dermal Fillers Market Size in 2021 USD 5.05 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 163





Key Takeaways

Aesthetic procedures are expected to drive market growth with a strong volume increase.

Demand for aesthetic procedures has boosted manufacturers of fillers products.

The hyaluronic acid (HA) section emerged because the dominant section in 2021

The North America market reported a sales of USD 2.29 billion in 2021





Drivers and Restraints:

Popularity of Cosmetics Fillers in Recent Years to Drive Market Growth

The dermal fillers market is expected to experience growth due to the increasing investment in research and development in the medical cosmetics industry. Moreover, the popularity of fillers treatment has risen significantly in recent years. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) report in 2019, there were approximately 4,315,859 procedures involving hyaluronic acid fillers worldwide in 2019, which is a 15.7% increase from 2018. This surge in the number of procedures is expected to drive market growth.

Segments:

By material, the market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. By product, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Based on its application, the market is divided into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and others. By end-user, it is trifurcated into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Based on movement, the hyaluronic acid segment held the highest share of 77.1% in 2020. This is attributable to the increase in the demand for hyaluronic acid products due to their safety and comparative longevity. Furthermore, many companies offer hyaluronic acid products in economically stable and high-growth countries such as Europe. In this region, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the forecast period.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by High Disposable Income

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the high disposable income of people in the region. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations regarding new products are anticipated to drive the regional market. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, about 16.3 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. The market stood at USD 1.22 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a significant managed services market share. This is attributable to the increasing consciousness of the individuals regarding their physical appearance in the region. For instance, in July 2020, South Korea’s LG Chem announced that they had initiated the clinical trial of a premium dermal filler called YVOIRE Y-Solution in China. Therefore, its launch is expected to promote the regional market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in August 2020, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. launched RHA Dermal Filler Line. It is the first and only FDA-approved dermal filler that can be used to correct dynamic facial wrinkles and folds in the U.S. Such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Sinclair Pharma (U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (France)

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Czech Republic)

DR. Korman (Israel)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada)

Suneva Medical (U.S.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)





FAQ:

What is the market size for dermal fillers?

The global dermal fillers market size was valued at USD 5.05 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 5.31 billion in 2022 to USD 8.74 billion by 2029.

At what CAGR is the dermal fillers market projected to grow during the forecast period (2022-2029)?

The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029

