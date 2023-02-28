Innovations in Smart Waste Management, Wastewater Treatment, Carbon Dioxide Capture, Biostimulants and Biofuels 2023: Featuring Automated Vacuum Conveying Systems, Robotic Arms & More

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Smart Waste Management, Wastewater Treatment, Carbon Dioxide Capture, Biostimulants and Biofuels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of the Industrial Bioprocessing TOE features information on the use of automated vacuum conveying systems, robotic arms, and proprietary real-time software platforms for enhancing smart waste management. The TOE covers innovations based on the use of proprietary wood kebonization process for the production of low-emission and durable softwood that is an alternative to emission-intensive hardwood used in the construction industry.

Additionally, the TOE also covers the use of esterification process for the recycling of used cooking oil into biodiesel that significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of bio-stimulant formulations for improving overall crop yield in semi-arid regions. The TOE also provides latest innovations in the use of toxic-free sorbents for the removal of antibiotics from wastewater effluents and the development of an electrolysis process for the conversion of captured carbon dioxide into ethylene that can be used in several high-end applications.



The Industrial Bioprocessing TOE provides intelligence on technologies, processes and strategic insights of industries involving bioprocessing, including innovations in the development and production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, alternative fuels, chemical feedstocks, food and beverages, and consumer products.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Innovations in Smart Waste Management, Wastewater Treatment, Biostimulants and Biofuels

Automated Vacuum Conveying Systems for Efficient Solid Waste Management

Marimatic OY - Value Proposition

Marimatic OY - Investor Dashboard

Multi-purpose and High-speed Robots Equipped with Sensors for Effective Waste Sorting and Management

ZenRobotics - Value Proposition

ZenRobotics - Investor Dashboard

Integrated Software Platforms for the Digitization of Waste Management Sector

Evreka - Value Proposition

Evreka - Investor Dashboard

Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors Coupled with Intelligent Routing Solutions for Effective Smart Waste Management

Nordsense - Value Proposition

Nordsense - Investor Dashboard

Proprietary Process for Development of Low-emission and Durable Softwood

Kebony - Value Proposition

Kebony - Investor Dashboard

Used Oil Recycling by Esterification for Biodiesel Production

Apeiron Bioenergy - Value Proposition

Apeiron Bioenergy - Investor Dashboard

Wide Defense System (WDS) Biostimulant Formulation for Improving Crop Yield in Arid Regions

Grace Breeding - Value Proposition

Grace Breeding - Investor Dashboard

Reusable and Toxic-free Sorbents for Antibiotics' Removal from Wastewater

MISiS's Value Proposition

Curbing Livestock Methane Emissions Via Biopolymers

University of Queensland - Value Proposition

Efficient Electrolysis-based Conversion of Captured Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Into Ethylene

The University of Illinois Chicago's Value Proposition

Novel Solvent Enabling Low-cost and High-efficiency Carbon Capture

PNNL's Value Proposition

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Apeiron Bioenergy

Evreka

Grace Breeding

Kebony

Marimatic OY

Nordsense

ZenRobotics





