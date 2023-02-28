With 2.51% CAGR, Fiber Cement Market Size to Reach USD 21.5 billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Fiber Cement Market.

The global Fiber Cement Market Size is expected to grow at a 2.51% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 21.5 billion by 2029 from USD 17.2 billion in 2022. The fiber cement market is a rapidly growing industry that produces a variety of building materials made from a mixture of cement, sand, and cellulose fibers. These materials are highly durable, weather-resistant, and fire-resistant, making them an ideal choice for building exteriors, roofing, and siding.

The market for fiber cement products has been driven by a growing demand for sustainable and low-maintenance building materials, as well as increased construction activity in developing economies. The use of fiber cement has also been fueled by the need for improved energy efficiency and the desire for more aesthetically pleasing building exteriors.

The fiber cement market is segmented by application, product type, end-use industry, and geography. The major product types in the market include boards, sheets, and panels, while the primary end-use industries are residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Fiber Cement Market Recent Developments

In March 2022, James Hardie Industries took a step further for its planned fiber cement capacity expansion by purchasing land in Melbourne, Victoria. The company plans to add a fiber cement manufacturing site in the State of Victoria to support the strong demand for high-value building solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

As of January 2022, Swisspearl Group AG acquired Denmark’s fiber cement major, Cembrit, thereby emerging as the second-largest fiber cement manufacturer in Europe. This acquisition strengthened Swisspearl Group’s geographical reach and aided it in developing new focus markets

Paradigm Shift Toward Green Building Drives the Market Growth

Fiber cement is more environmentally friendly as compared to asbestos. Thus, national governments have regulations in place to limit the use of asbestos and are trying to impose a ban on its use, resulting in increased usage of fiber cement as its ancillary. For instance, in 2005, the European Union banned the usage of asbestos in new products, as it is hazardous to health.

Moreover, countries are shifting toward green buildings and constructions, for which governments have offered several supportive creativities. For instance, the Government of Canada is encouraging the development of green and inclusive community facilities across the country through upgrades, retrofits, repairs, and new constructions. Furthermore, Mexico, like other developing countries, is also approval the green building trend. Mexico has joined the World Green Building Council and is trying to learn the best practices from Canada, Europe countries, and the U.S., in order to save money and gain the health advantages of green and sustainable buildings





Report Attribute Details Fiber Cement Market size value in 2022 USD 17.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 21.5 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 2.51% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By material; End Use; Application and By Regional Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key companies profiled Etex Group NV, James Hardie Industries PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, Toray Industries Inc., CSR Limited, The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, Nichiha Corporation, Plycem Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, James Hardie, Nichiha Corporation and others.





Companies Covered in Fiber Cement Market Report:

Etex Group NV

James Hardie Industries PLC

Evonik Industries AG

Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA

Toray Industries Inc.

CSR Limited

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Nichiha Corporation

Plycem Corporation

Cembrit Holding A/S

James Hardie

Nichiha Corporation

Covid-19 Analysis:

COVID-19 severely impacted the global economy with devastating effects on global trade, which simultaneously affected households, business, financial institution, industrial establishments, and infrastructure companies. The spread of COVID-19 substantially dropped construction activities around the globe, impacting the overall fiber cement market volume in 2020. The building material sector witnessed a huge drop in terms of trade due to lockdown restrictions in different countries, which hindered manufacturing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Procurement of raw materials was challenging owing to the disruption in logistics. The COVID-19 spread in China had great impact on the global fiber cement market, as it is the major manufacturer of Portland cement.

Key Market Segments: Fiber Cement Market

By Material

Portland Cement

Sand

Cellulosic Material (Fiber)

By End-Use

Residential

Non-Residential

By Application

Molding and Trim

Siding

Roofing

Wall Partitions

Flooring

Backer Boards

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

