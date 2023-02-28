Space Logistics Market to Generate $19.8 Billion by 2040: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global space logistics market garnered $4.0 billion in 2030 and is estimated to generate $19.8 billion by 2040, manifesting a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2030-2040 Base Year 2030 Market Size in 2030 $4.0 billion Market Size in 2040 $19.8 billion CAGR 19.8% No. of Pages in Report 219 Segments Covered The operation, Payloads, and Region Drivers Increase in space exploration missions and rise in space stations



Increasing demand for LEO-based satellite services



The growing investment by private companies Opportunities New plans for space tourism



Concerns over space debris Restraints The heightened emissions due to the rising number of space launches



Interoperability issues

Covid-19 Scenario:

A complete lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries have already been proclaimed by governments in several places, which has had a negative impact on the overall production and sales of the space logistics industry.

The crucial supply lines in the space industry were also impacted by the coronavirus epidemic. Also, because import and export operations were suspended, facilities that are involved in the assembly of launch satellites are running low on parts, which has slowed down production and launch activities.

In addition to impacting space industry operations, the COVID-19 pandemic also caused a decrease in spending on next-generation technologies, such as space logistics technology, and services, such as last-mile space logistics.

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to delay developments regarding space logistics that were in full throttle before the outburst of the virus worldwide. However, with space exploration missions and growing space activities, the space logistics market is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast timeline (2030–2040).

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global space logistics market based on operation, payloads, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on Operation, the space situational awareness segment held the highest share in 2030, accounting for nearly 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the last mile logistics e segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.6% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on payloads, the spacecraft and satellites systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2030, contributing to more than 40% of the global space logistics market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cargo and material segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2030 to 2040.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space logistics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2040. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global space logistics market analyzed in the research include ArianeGroup, ATOMOS SPACE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, D-Orbit SpA, EXOLAUNCH GmbH, Exotrail, Impulse Space, Inc., Launcher Inc., Momentus Space, Northrop Grumman, Space Machines Company Pty Ltd., and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global space logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreements, partnerships, expansion, product development, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

