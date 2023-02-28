Innovations in Nanorobots, Waterjet Technology, Dexterous Robot, FDM 3D printer, and Autonomous Surface Vessels 2022: Featuring Shenzhen Creality, Scrona, LG & More

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Nanorobots, Waterjet Technology, Dexterous Robot, FDM 3D printer, and Autonomous Surface Vessels" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine focusses on nanorobots, waterjet technology, dexterous robot, FDM 3D printer, autonomous surface vessels, electrostatic printing, autonomous mobile robots, dual dispensing printer, agricultural robots, soft gripper for material handling applications, railway tracking robots, and service robots for hospitality industry.



The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).



The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing

Nanobot for Space and Lunar Exploration

UNAM - Value Proposition

Waterjet Solution for Fabrication Components with High Precision

Flow International Corporation - Value Proposition

Flow International Corporation - Investor Dashboard

Dexterous Robot for Building and Maintenance Applications in Space

University of Lincoln - Value Proposition

High-performance FDM 3D Printer for Fabricating Jigs & Fixtures

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology - Value Proposition

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology - Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) Cleaning Microplastics in the Ocean

RanMarine Technology - Value Proposition

RanMarine Technology - Investor Dashboard

Electrostatic Multi-nozzle Printing for Electronic Component Manufacturing

Scrona - Value Proposition

Scrona - Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for Flexible Warehouse Automation

Syrius Robotics - Value Proposition

Syrius Robotics - Investor Dashboard

Dual-dispensing Printer for Three-dimensional (3D) Electronics Printing

nano3Dprint - Value Proposition

nano3Dprint - Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Agricultural Robot for Pest Management

Saga Robotics AS - Value Proposition

Saga Robotics AS - Investor Dashboard

Highly Flexible Soft Gripper for Material Handling Applications

SEAS - Value Proposition

Robotic Solution for Railway Track Inspection

Shenhao Technology - Value Proposition

Shenhao Technology - Investor Dashboard

Smart Service Robots for the Hospitality Industry

LG Corp's Value Proposition

LG Corp - Investor Dashboard

2 Key Contacts

3 Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal Disclaimer

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology

RanMarine Technology

Scrona

Syrius Robotics

nano3Dprint

Saga Robotics AS

Shenhao Technology

LG Corp

