Automotive Sunroof Market to Grow at CAGR of 11% through 2032 - The Increasing Demand for Cars with Sunroofs Reflects Strong Growth: The Brainy Insights: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7 billion in 2022 automotive sunroof market will reach USD 19.87 billion by 2032. One of the world's top producers and exporters of auto parts in China. One of the vital sections of China's exports of auto parts is the auto sunroof. China shipped 897,400 sets of vehicle sunroofs in 2021, an increase of 36.9% year over year, with an export value of USD 183 million, an increase of 40.9% year over year. China shipped 671,000 sets of vehicle sunroofs in the first three quarters of 2022, up 3.0% year over year, at a value of USD 157 million, up 14.8%. Electric and manual sunroofs make up most of the car sunroofs exported from China. According to the publisher's analysis, China's biggest export category is electric sunroofs. Electric sunroof exports made up about 90% of all automotive sunroof exports in the first three quarters of 2018–2022, and their export value exceeded 95% of all automotive sunroof exports. The significant jump in auto sunroof exports bodes well for the market's growth.



Key Insight of the Automotive Sunroof Market



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



Due to the growing demand for passenger vehicles brought on by rising consumer disposable income, the Asia Pacific region now dominates the automotive sunroof industry. Solar-integrated sunroofs are now widely used in the local market thanks to the government's ratifying new regulations supporting digital automobile production and consumption. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific area will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. China dominates the market for vehicle sunroofs in the Asia Pacific region.



In 2022, the inbuilt sunroof segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and market revenue of 3.08 billion.



The product type segment is divided into folding, pop-up, inbuilt, tilt & slide, spoiler, top mount, and a panoramic sunroof. In 2022, the inbuilt sunroof segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and market revenue of 3.08 billion.



In 2022, the glass segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 67% and a market revenue of 4.69 billion.



The material type segment is categorized into glass and fabric. In 2022, the glass segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 67% and a market revenue of 4.69 billion.



In 2022, the passenger cars segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 74% and a market revenue of 5.18 billion.



The vehicle type segment is bifurcated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. In 2022, the passenger cars segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 74% and a market revenue of 5.18 billion.



Advancement in market



January 2023 - the MINI Electric (also known as the MINI Cooper SE) has received a minor modification. This information was made public during an event hosted by BMW Group Malaysia, which also featured the introduction of the new BMW 3 Series and the debut of the CE04 electric scooter. The Cooper SE's updated equipment list has been updated to include heated front seats and a panoramic sunroof, but other features are the same as before. In addition, Nanuq White, a new exterior colour, has been added to the lineup, joining Midnight Black, which might have been omitted.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the growing demand for automotive globally



Global demand for automobiles is driven by increased consumer disposable income and a rising desire for cars with sunroofs. Modern consumers seek vehicles with cutting-edge convenience, aesthetics, and safety features. The market's supply side is being boosted by technical innovation and improvements in the automotive industry, enabling the sale of modern vehicles with increased features at competitive prices. Customers favour aesthetic attributes for their vehicles that raise their social status. Sunroofs improve both the car's utility and aesthetics. The car's look is enhanced by natural light. The automobile looks attractive when illuminated by natural light. Air ventilation is made possible via a sunroof, which is crucial in the summer. In the winter, the warmth from sunlight entering the sunroof is appreciated. When travelling through picturesque terrain, a sunroof provides access to a greater perspective, and customers are willing to pay more for it. The audience is increasingly attracted to the roof, given the glass technology and design improvements, which have increased demand for it. The global market for automobile sunroofs will therefore be driven by the rising demand for vehicles with sunroofs.



Restraint: high integration costs



The car's top must be modified to accommodate a sunroof. The cost of the glass is high. It is necessary to include the mechanism for its operation as a feature in the vehicle. It costs money to install the glass, fit it, and integrate it with the rest of the car's operational systems. In addition, since the sunroof requires regular cleaning and operation, upkeep is costly. The sunroof adds weight to the vehicle, which decreases the economy and raises the owner's maintenance expenditures. Sunroofs also have expensive repair, replacement, and malfunctioning costs. A significant portion of buyers is turned off by sunroofs' costly integration and maintenance costs, which limits the market's expansion.



Opportunities: expanding scientific study and development to create better sunroof glass



The rising demand for automobiles is a good growth indicator for the automotive business. Consumers' desire and willingness to pay for automotive amenities like sunroofs increases as disposable income rises. Given the fierce competition in the automotive industry, automakers are attempting to increase market share by enhancing their products' engines, safety, entertainment, and convenience features. The appearance of the autos is also given a lot of attention. The market participants focus on creating superior sunroof glass to distinguish their goods and attract new customers. New glass technologies make possible greater flexibility, hardness, agility, homogeneity, and thickness. These characteristics enable market participants to incorporate various sunroof types into their vehicles or modify them for individual consumers. Additionally, solar cells in sunroofs have allowed automakers to pursue sustainability objectives without sacrificing vehicle performance. The worldwide automobile sunroof market will benefit from attractive opportunities such as product innovation, targeted marketing, and higher capital expenditure by market participants.

Challenge: The sunroof lowers the performance of the car's engine.



Due to the accelerated climate change rate, it is urgently necessary to dramatically reduce carbon emissions. Automobiles emit a substantial amount of greenhouse gases into the environment. New rules and regulations promoting environmental protection are being adopted by all countries, which motivates industry participants to apply emission-reduction tools. Additionally, customers' increasing environmental consciousness fuels their desire for cars with reduced carbon footprints. Because sunroofs add weight and reduce engine efficiency, the market for automotive sunroofs will be limited by increased consumer desire for cars with better fuel economy and greater sustainability. The less exhaust reduces the carbon footprints of economies that lightweight and heavy vehicles create. Sunroofs are heavy; therefore, the decline in fuel economy will impede the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the Automotive sunroof market are:



• Aisin Corporation

• BOS Group

• CIE Automotive

• Valmet Automotive

• Inalfa Roof Systems

• Inteva Products

• Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

• Magna International Inc.

• Webasto Group

• Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Pop-Up Sunroof

• Inbuilt Sunroof

• Folding Sunroof

• Spoiler Sunroof

• Tilt & Slide Sunroof

• Top Mount Sunroof

• Panoramic Sunroof



By Material Type



• Glass

• Fabric



By Vehicle Type



• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



