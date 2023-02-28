Australia Car Rack Market Report 2023: Flourishing Automotive Industry Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rack Market - Australia Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV), By Type (Roof Rack, Roof Box, Bike Car Rack, Ski Rack, Watersport Carrier), By Material, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian car rack market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. The growing automotive industry, high demand for recreational activities, and ongoing advancements in the car rack manufacturing process are the primary factors driving the demand for the Australian car rack market in the forecast period.



Flourishing Automotive Industry Drives the Market Growth



Changing consumer preference and increased demand for private vehicle ownership is fueling the production and sales of passenger cars. Total car sales in 2020 were 676,804 units. The introduction of superior vehicles with higher fuel mileage, seating capacity, and increased vehicular capabilities is expected to accelerate the demand for modern car racks.

They are more comfortable than the permanently mounted car racks. The rapid shift of consumers towards electric vehicles due to increased pollution levels and high awareness about the negative effect of greenhouse emissions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the Australian car rack market growth in the forecast period.



Increasing the expenditure capacity of consumers enables them to afford a quality lifestyle. Car racks provide maximum space for passengers and enhanced comfort while driving an automobile. Earlier, the carracks were permanently mounted over the car roof, which caused massive inconvenience among consumers. The use of modern car racks, which can be attached or detached using hooks or joints, ensures minimal maintenance, higher convenience, and enhanced flexibility.



Increasing Tourism Industry Supports the Market Growth



Australia boasts of some of the best tourist places such as Sydney Harbor Bridge, Fraser Island, and Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, which attracts tourists worldwide. People prefer to visit Australia to enjoy adventure activities. Participation of tourists in adventure activities along the coastline, cities, or red-earthed deserts requires a lot of props, gear, and appropriate clothing. These adventure activities require extra boot space, which a car rack can fulfill efficiently. Car racks provide safe and solid space to carry sports gear and have specially designed racks for water sports equipment, ski boards, and bikes.



Also, travelers prefer to avail of ride-hailing and sharing services as they are more affordable and easily accessible. The demand for car racks among consumers and the need to provide improved customer experience through ride-hailing and sharing services can influence the market demand significantly for the next five years. The growing income capacity of consumers and increased demand for high comfort and convenience while traveling are expected to create a huge need for car racks.



Market Segmentation



In this report, Australia car rack market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Australia Car Rack Market, By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MPV

Australia Car Rack Market, By Type:

Roof Rack

Roof Box

Bike Car Rack

Ski Rack

Watersport Carrier

Australia Car Rack Market, By Material:

Aluminum Alloy

Composite Plastic

Stainless Steel

Others

Australia Car Rack Market, By Region:

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

South Australia

Tasmania

Australian Capital Territory

Northern Territory

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Australia Car Rack Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Aided Brand Recall and Unaided Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Australia Car Rack Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value and Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPV)

6.2.2. By Type (Roof Rack, Roof Box, Bike Car Rack, Ski Rack, Watersport Carrier)

6.2.3. By Material (Aluminum Alloy, Composite Plastic, Stainless Steel, Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2022)

6.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type, By Region)



7. Australia Hatchback Car Rack Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value and Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Material



8. Australia Sedan Car Rack Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value and Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Material



9. Australia SUV/MPV Car Rack Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value and Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Material



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



13. Australia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ACPS Automotive GmbH

Allen Sports USA

Roof Carrier Systems

Roof Racks Galore (RRGQ) Pty Ltd

Cequent Group (Rola)

Thule Group

Yakima Australia Pty Ltd.

Clarus Corporation

Mont Blanc Group AB

Shingleback Off Road

