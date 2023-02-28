Headwater Gold’s President and CEO, Caleb Stroup, discusses Katey Gold Project in Video Interview with Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold’s (CSE:HWG) (OTCQB:HWAUF) President and CEO, Caleb Stroup, is interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media. The interview discusses Headwater Gold’s portfolio of properties and business model while focusing on the upcoming program on the Katey Gold project in southeast Oregon.



Headwater Gold is a technically-driven mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is aggressively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries.

Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects and a technical team comprised of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior company and major mining company experience. The Company is systematically drill testing several projects in Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon and in August 2022 announced a significant transaction with Newcrest Mining Limited where Newcrest acquired a 9.9% strategic equity interest in the Company and entered into earn-in agreements on four of Headwater’s projects.

Caleb Stroup, the President and CEO, stated: “Following the completion of our recent financing, we are very excited to get back out to Katey to follow up on the high-grade discovery made in our first drillhole completed on the project and the only hole drilled to date by the Company in the West Zone target area. The Katey project is 100% owned and royalty-free and is our highest-priority self-funded exploration project. Low-cost surface work conducted since announcing this discovery suggests that the mineralized system extends both to the north and to the south for at least a kilometre and potentially continues under shallow cover beyond. The upcoming drill program will focus on drill testing the length of this mineralized trend and offsetting our previous intercept with multiple holes down dip in an attempt to add scale to a target we already know has high-grade gold.”

