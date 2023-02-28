Enteral Feeding Formula Market Size to Reach $13.09 Billion by 2032: Rising Adoption of Enteral Nutrition for Senior Citizens & Neonatal Care to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the enteral feeding formula market will grow the USD 7.21 billion in 2022 and reach USD 13.09 billion by 2032. In just eight years, the increased awareness of better nutrition management, the increasing need for enteral formulations among critically ill patients, and the increasing middle-class population are helping to stimulate market growth. Further, the increased number of ICU admissions during COVID-19's rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure is also anticipated to drive market growth during the projection period.



Key Insight of the enteral feeding formula Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the enteral feeding formula market. Key factors favoring the growth of the enteral feeding formula market in North America include increasing healthcare expenditure, high awareness about medical nutrition, and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Further, the increasing awareness among individuals in the region about the benefits of tube nutrition in managing their chronic health conditions is expected to drive market growth in this region.



The continuous feeding flow segment is expected to augment the enteral feeding formula market during the forecast period.



The continuous feeding flow segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of demand for oral intake of patients suffering from various diseases. Further, by 2032, the intermittent feeding flow segment will likely dominate the market due to increased mesenteric arterial blood flow.



The standard formula segment market size 4.25 billion in 2022



The standard formula segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the availability of various formulas and increased demand for low-cost formulas. Further, by 2032, the disease-specific formula segment will likely dominate the market due to the recent product innovations for specific nutritional requirements. However, an increase in the adoption of disease-specific & immune-modulating formulas to manage several chronic diseases is also helping to boost the segment’s market growth.



The oncology segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 23.07% in 2032



The oncology segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to an increase in cancer cases across the globe. Further, by 2032, the orphan diseases segment will likely dominate the market due to the raised awareness about tube feeding for rare disease conditions.



The adult segment market size is 4.05 billion in 2022



The adult segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increased incidence of cancer in adult patients. Additionally, the ever-increasing demand for such nutrition formulations in the adult population is also helping to boost the segment’s market growth.



The home care segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.27% in 2022



The home care segment held the largest share in the global enteral feeding formula market, owing to the high disposable income. However, increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about using enteral feeding systems or pumps for improving health conditions is also helping boost the segment’s market growth. Further, by 2032, the hospital segment will likely dominate the market due to the increased number of inpatients and outpatients in hospitals.



Advancement in market



For example, in March 2019, Danone company opened a new sustainable Nutrica plant in the Netherlands to meet the increasing worldwide demand for specialized infant formula. This plant will deliver highly specialized infants, the formula incorporating formula for specific health conditions, and employ close to 500 employees once wholly operational.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases:



The proliferation in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), dementia, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and chronic liver disease are driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, coupled with the surging number of victims of malnutrition receiving therapy, is also helping to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, raising awareness regarding the benefits of early enteral feeding, which reduces septic & non-septic complications and improves clinical outcomes of critically ill & injured patients, is anticipated to drive market growth.



Restraint: The lack of awareness regarding enteral feeding formulas:



The complications associated with enteral feeding tubes, such as tube clogs due to small bore of the feeding tube or inappropriate administration of medications and nutrients, hinder the market growth. Further, in low- and medium-income nations, an absence of understanding regarding healthcare, diet, and correct nutrition is also restraining the market growth in the upcoming year.



Opportunity: The technological advancements in enteral feeding devices:



The rise in the number of home health agencies and nursing care is expected to propel market growth. Further, the increasing research and development activities and the increase in new product launches offer market growth opportunities during the forecast period. Also, the expansion in product portfolios by leading market players is helping to boost market growth. Additionally, introducing products like ready-to-drink (RTD), ready-to-use nutritional supplements, and advancements in tube quality are driving factors of the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the accumulative focus on developing technologically advanced instruments in the product arena is expected to drive market growth. However, the investments in research & development of innovative medical and nutritional products targeting various health issues and financing from different nutrition industry businesses are expected to propel the market growth over the upcoming year.



Read 230-page market research report,"Enteral Feeding Formula Market Size by Flow Type (Continuous Feeding Flow and Intermittent Feeding Flow), Product (Disease-Specific Formula and Standard Formula), Indication (Oncology, Diabetes, Alzheimer's, Orphan Diseases, Cancer Care), Stage, End-User, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023 to 2032"



Some of the major players operating in the enteral feeding formula market are:



• Nestlé S.A.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Danone S.A.

• Victus Inc.

• Hormel Foods, LLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Global Health Product Inc.

• Aveanna Healthcare

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Nutricia



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Flow Type:



• Continuous Feeding Flow

• Intermittent Feeding Flow



By Product:



• Disease-Specific Formula

• Standard Formula



By Indication:



• Nutrition Deficiency

• Oncology

• Diabetes

• Alzheimer's

• Orphan Diseases

• Cancer Care

• Chronic Kidney Diseases

• Pain Management

• Dysphagia

• Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea

• Others



By Stage:



• Pediatric

• Adult



By End-User:



• Home Care

• Hospitals



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



