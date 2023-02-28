Global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Filtration Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Microfiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$922.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrafiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $514.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Laboratory Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$514.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$337.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- AMD Manufacturing, Inc.
- AQUAPORIN A/S
- Avantor, Inc
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Cole-Parmer North America
- Cytiva
- Danaher Corporation
- Dow Water and Process Solutions
- DuPont
- GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
- GVS S.p.A (Italy)
- Koch Membrane Systems
- MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG
- MANN+HUMMEL
- MilliporeSigma
- Orbital Biosciences LLC
- Porex Corporation
- Sartorius AG
- Sterlitech Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Veolia Water Technologies
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|464
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Laboratory Filtration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- A Mixed Picture for Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry During the Pandemic
- Global Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- What is Filtration?
- Types of Filtration Techniques
- An Introduction to Laboratory Filtration Equipment
- Types of Lab Filtration Equipment
- Major End-Use Markets
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Microfiltration Equipment Leads the Global Market
- Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies to Foster Growth
- Developed Regions Lead Market Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs Opportunities for Lab Filtration Equipment
- Growing Use of Laboratory Filtration in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well for the Market
- Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Market Growth
- Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Spells Opportunity for Lab Filtration Equipment: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (in US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025
- Adoption of Lab Filtration Equipment in Drug Discovery Continues to Surge
- Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020
- Focus on Bioburden Control Drives Demand for Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
- Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Filtration Equipment
- Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Research & Manufacturing
- Transition towards Pharma 4.0 Mandate Changes to Filtration Equipment for Biopharma Industry
- Increasing Focus on Quality Control Enhances Importance of Laboratory Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry
- Robust Demand for Processed Foods to Benefit Demand Growth
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Growing Use of Filtration Techniques in Clinical Labs
- Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes Benefits Clinical Labs, Favoring Filtration Equipment Market
- Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests Per Million Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on September 27, 2021
- Laboratory Trends to Impact Growth in the Lab Filtration Equipment Market
- Technology Advancements in Lab Equipment to Boost Long-term Growth
- Sustainability Focus in Laboratory industry Impacts Lab Filtration Equipment Market
- Membrane Filtration Techniques Find Preference in Testing Fluid Sample for Microorganisms
- Membrane Filtration Emerges as Ideal Technique for Microbiological Testing of Water Samples
- Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities for Membrane Filtration
- Sterile Filtration Equipment: A Common Part of Several Lab Applications
- Integrity Testing Plays a Critical Part in Laboratory Sterility Filtration
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m27kay
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment