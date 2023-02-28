Global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Filtration Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Microfiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$922.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrafiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $514.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Laboratory Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$514.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$337.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -

3M Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

AMD Manufacturing, Inc.

AQUAPORIN A/S

Avantor, Inc

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cole-Parmer North America

Cytiva

Danaher Corporation

Dow Water and Process Solutions

DuPont

GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

GVS S.p.A (Italy)

Koch Membrane Systems

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

MANN+HUMMEL

MilliporeSigma

Orbital Biosciences LLC

Porex Corporation

Sartorius AG

Sterlitech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Veolia Water Technologies

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laboratory Filtration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

A Mixed Picture for Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry During the Pandemic

Global Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

What is Filtration?

Types of Filtration Techniques

An Introduction to Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Types of Lab Filtration Equipment

Major End-Use Markets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Microfiltration Equipment Leads the Global Market

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies to Foster Growth

Developed Regions Lead Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs Opportunities for Lab Filtration Equipment

Growing Use of Laboratory Filtration in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Spells Opportunity for Lab Filtration Equipment: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (in US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Adoption of Lab Filtration Equipment in Drug Discovery Continues to Surge

Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020

Focus on Bioburden Control Drives Demand for Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Filtration Equipment

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Research & Manufacturing

Transition towards Pharma 4.0 Mandate Changes to Filtration Equipment for Biopharma Industry

Increasing Focus on Quality Control Enhances Importance of Laboratory Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

Robust Demand for Processed Foods to Benefit Demand Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Growing Use of Filtration Techniques in Clinical Labs

Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes Benefits Clinical Labs, Favoring Filtration Equipment Market

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests Per Million Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on September 27, 2021

Laboratory Trends to Impact Growth in the Lab Filtration Equipment Market

Technology Advancements in Lab Equipment to Boost Long-term Growth

Sustainability Focus in Laboratory industry Impacts Lab Filtration Equipment Market

Membrane Filtration Techniques Find Preference in Testing Fluid Sample for Microorganisms

Membrane Filtration Emerges as Ideal Technique for Microbiological Testing of Water Samples

Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities for Membrane Filtration

Sterile Filtration Equipment: A Common Part of Several Lab Applications

Integrity Testing Plays a Critical Part in Laboratory Sterility Filtration

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m27kay

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment