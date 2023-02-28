Ethanol Global Market to Reach $137.8 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Ethanol estimated at US$89.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Coarse-Grain based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$79.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sugar-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Ethanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured) -
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BP plc
- Cargill, Inc.
- Flint Hills Resources, LLC
- Green Plains, Inc.
- INEOS
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
- POET LLC
- Raizen S. A.
- The Andersons, Inc.
- Valero Energy Corporation
- VERBIO AG
- Wilmar International Limited
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|568
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$89.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$137.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook
- North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol
- Ethanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Ethanol
- Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol
- Common Grades of Ethanol
- Sources of Ethanol
- Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol
- Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source
- Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production
- Other Sources
- Applications of Ethanol
- Ethanol Production Scenario
- Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
- Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019
- Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
- Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects
- Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol Market
- Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024
- Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer Production Spurs Market Growth
- Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period 2015-2019
- Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years 2010 to 2018
- Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications
- Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market
- High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption
- Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels
- Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
- Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
- Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles
- Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8wc3c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment