Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antiscalant Market Size, Share & Analysis

According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Antiscalant Market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers in the antiscalant market include the increasing demand for antiscalants in the oil & gas industry, water treatment industry, industrial manufacturing, and technological advancements in reverse osmosis and water filtration technologies. Antiscalant is cost-effective and reduces operational activities and maintenance by preventing membrane filters from being damaged by salt formation.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Antiscalant Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the sulfonates segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the oil & gas segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Clariant AG, Kemira Oyg, General Electric, Dow Chemicals, BWA Water Additives, Ashland, Avista Technologies, Solenix, and Solvay SA, among others, are some of the key players in the antiscalant market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/antiscalant-market-3849

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Phosphonates

Carboxylates

Sulfonates





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Power & Construction

Mining

Water & Waste Treatment

Oil & Gas

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com