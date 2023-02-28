Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market SIze to Reach USD 9,094 Million, Globally, by 2032 | Market.us

Pune, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size accounted for USD 4,702 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9,094 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period (2023-2032). Blood transfusion diagnostics are tests that are performed on blood or blood components before they are given to patients. Every blood unit must be tested to determine its blood group and for disease screening. This is necessary in order to avoid any negative reactions or transmission of infection. It is an important part of transfusion therapy. This provides crucial information to healthcare professionals.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Key Takeaway:

The market was negatively affected by the Covid-19 epidemic. The pandemic led to a drop in voluntary blood donations. It also disrupted the supply chain for medical devices around the world. Diminished donor inflow, lack of staff personnel, shortage of blood units, and concerns about transfusion-transmitted COVID-19 among people were some of the major challenges faced by blood banks and hospitals during the crisis. According to the American Red Cross (ARC), the organization lost approximately 46,000 blood units due to the pandemic. Due to the lockdown and cancellations of blood drives, mostly donor centers saw a drastic drop in blood donations. However, lockdown and stay-home regulations were lifted by major countries in the third quarter of 2020. This led to an increase in blood donation and transfusions across all blood centers.

Factors affecting the growth of the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of blood disorders : There is a growing demand for complete blood transfusions and blood products due to the increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders such as hemophilia, cancer, thrombocytopenia, and other blood-related conditions.

: There is a growing demand for complete blood transfusions and blood products due to the increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders such as hemophilia, cancer, thrombocytopenia, and other blood-related conditions. Advances in technology : There is an increasing demand for blood screening tests and other diagnostic tools owing to the awareness blood safety from infectious diseases in both developed and developing countries.

: There is an increasing demand for blood screening tests and other diagnostic tools owing to the awareness blood safety from infectious diseases in both developed and developing countries. Increased risk of Transfusion-transmitted Infections: The demand for donor screening is increasing due to the high risk of transfusion-transmitted infections (TTIs). Beed screen of donors is growing in order to combat TTIs and protect patients from the unsuitable product and blood.

Top Trends in Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

Major causes of death worldwide are chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and renal disorders. These conditions are usually treated with surgical procedures that can cause blood loss. The rise in chronic illnesses is driving the growth of the global blood glucose transfusion diagnostics market. Market leaders have introduced advanced semi-automated & fully-automated instruments and test kits.

These platforms can detect transfusion-transmissible infections (TTI) quickly in blood samples. They also eliminate human error during transfusion. For example, Grifols, S.A., launched Erytra Eflexis, an automated mid-size analyzer in the market. This analyzer optimizes workflow in blood banks and laboratories by performing pretransfusion compatibility tests using DG Gel technology. This has helped to increase the adoption of blood transfusion diagnostics. The market is expected to continue to grow during the forecast period.

Market Growth

Increased trauma cases, road accidents, and surgeries also drive the market. The CDC estimates that there are approximately 6 million auto accidents each year in the United States, and a total of 3 million people are hurt in these accidents. According to WHO, approximately 50 million road traffic accidents occur annually worldwide. Platelet transfusions are also required for surgeries like neurosurgery and post-cardiopulmonary bypass. The market for blood transfusion diagnostics is anticipated to grow over the projected period as a proactive treatment for injuries gives way to preventive care.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest revenue share at 40.1% in 2022, which constrained the market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. A growing healthcare awareness and a high disposable income drive the regional market.

The Community Blood Center estimates that approximately 43,000 blood donation units are used daily in the United States and Canada. North America had the largest market share in 2022. Its dominance is due to advance healthcare facilities and easy access to different testing assays and donation facilities. At least 25% of blood donated in Canada can be sourced from independent blood centers. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4,702 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 9,095 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7% North America Revenue Share 20.6% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers



The rising incidence of blood-related diseases like hemophilia, thrombocytopenia and cancer, and chronic kidney disease has driven the demand for blood transfusions and blood products. According to World Kidney Day data, approximately 850 people worldwide were affected by kidney disease in 2020. It was also discovered that 1/10 adults were suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. This condition could become the five leading cause of death by 2040.

Anemia is a growing problem, and red blood cell transfusion is required for anemia treatment. This has led to an increase in red blood cell transfusions. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that anemia affected approximately 1.62 billion people around the world. Some informative programs are being run in both developed and developing countries to increase resistance to infectious diseases. It resulted in a rise in the need for blood screening tests and diagnostic tools. The factors discussed earlier are increasing the demand for global blood transfusion diagnostics.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the spread of bloodborne diseases from one recipient to another can be a problem with blood transfusions. The market could also be affected by blood transfusions, which can lead to allergic reactions, bloodborne diseases, and viral infectious diseases that can cause fever. Due to the high cost of equipment and the lack of infrastructure, the global market for blood transfusion diagnostics may be constrained.

Market Opportunities

In addition, global blood transfusion diagnostics market growth is enhanced due to increased blood transfusions and chronic diseases. Patients who are undergoing surgical procedures require blood transfusions in order to prevent blood loss. To screen the blood before it is transferred to the patient, blood transfusion diagnostics must be used. An article by the National Institute of Health and the US National Library of Medicine states that around 310,000,000 surgeries are performed annually. This will increase blood transfusion diagnostics because of the increased number of procedures.

Report Segmentation of the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

Product Type Insight

The product types for blood transfusion diagnostics include instruments, reagents & kits, and other products. The kits segment is used to collect and diagnose blood. The rapid tests based on nucleic acid amplification and western blot technique used in many applications such as disease screening, blood grouping, and fluorescence assay. The easy availability of screening products for both recipient and donor samples as well as the ease of purchasing these products is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Market expansion will be further fueled by the growing availability of rapid diagnostic kits for safe blood transfusions. The instruments segment is expected to grow with at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Application Insight

As per the application analysis, the blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into blood screening and blood group typing segments. The market for blood group typing is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR due to the increasing demand for cross-matching and group typing tests. Before transfusion therapy, it is ensured that donor and recipient blood samples are compatible with each other.

End-User Insight

By end-user, the blood transfusion diagnostics market is divided into independent labs, hospital-based laboratories, and blood banks. It is expected that hospital-based laboratories will see significant growth in the future due to increase in blood transfusion procedures. As more hospitals adopt blood management programs to save blood and simplify the transfusion process, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. In 2022, the market was dominated mainly by the independent labs and blood banks segment. This dominance is due to a large number of blood diagnosis tests being performed in these settings. Also the growing number of independent blood banks and labs in both developing and developed countries is estimated to boost the growth of blood transfusion diagnostics market.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Other Product Types

By Application

Blood Screening

Blood Group Typing

By End User

Hospital Based Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Key Players:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Immucor, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Abbott Laboratories

BAG Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

Quotient Limited

Grifols S.A.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

In April 2021, advanced technology in the market was introduced by EryPharm. It can produce a large volume of red blood cells and develop new blood transfusion sourcing.

In March 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories and F. Hoffman-La Roche entered into a global partnership. The motive is to provide the customer access to Bio-Rad's complete InteliQ and Unity QC data management solutions.

In November 2022, Werfen agreed to buy Immucor, Inc. from TPG. Immucor is a worldwide company that offers a variety of products for transfusion diagnostics. Werfen plans to expand its product line by incorporating Immucor's specialized diagnostic solutions.

