THE CRYPTO REALTY GROUP OPENS PRE-SEED ROUND

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crypto Realty Group, a Los Angeles-based firm known for specializing in real estate transactions using cryptocurrency, has announced its opening pre-seed round this week to raise funds for multiple blockchain projects in the works including a formal brokerage as well as a consulting arm.

“It’s a very exciting time, and we’re taking advantage of the bear market to plan for what’s coming next,” said Piper Moretti, CRG’s Founder and CEO. “The industry has evolved far beyond just buying and selling real estate with cryptocurrency. We’re expanding into a full-service crypto concierge consulting arm to assist individuals and family offices with wallet set-up, estate planning, and on-call transactional support and eventually gearing towards proprietary technology solutions.”

CRG is looking to secure $350,000 for the set up of legal and administrative framework necessary for its larger 3Q seed round. “We’re on a mission to build tools and services using blockchain for the real estate industry,” said CRG’s CTO, James Richardson.

The Crypto Realty Group was first founded in 2017 after Ms. Moretti conducted some of the first real estate transactions using Bitcoin. Over the years the company has evolved into helping clients purchase real estate with cryptocurrency not only IRL but also in the Metaverse, as well as providing educational support for real estate professionals and the general public.

CRG is represented by Masur Griffitts Avidor, LLP. For More information contact +1 424 262 1995 or email james@thecryptorealtygroup.com.



