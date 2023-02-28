Passage Bio to Present at Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that William Chou, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in an Orphan Neuro corporate panel discussion at the upcoming Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and frontotemporal dementia and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:

Stuart Henderson

Passage Bio

267.866.0114

shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications

312.961.2502

MikeBeyer@sambrown.com