Global Greeting Cards Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030 - Millennials are the Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Global Greeting Cards Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Birthday, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -1.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Christmas/New Year segment is readjusted to a revised -5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.3% CAGR



The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -5.2% and -5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -7% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

E-Cards in Vogue, Thanks to the Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic Influences Designs of 2020 Holiday Season's Greeting Cards

Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting Cards

Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small Chuckles amid Crisis

Competition

Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand

Tenacity Essential for Cracking the Greeting Cards Market

Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

Key Factors Determining Market Success

Market Players Embrace E-Card Business Model

Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Industry Trends

Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

Greeting Cards: An Introduction

History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin

Seasonal & Everyday Cards

Types of Greeting Cards

Low Entry Barriers in the Niche Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Greetings Card Industry Goes Digital to Stay Afloat

Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market

Demographic Trends Play Important Role in Market Adoption

Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards

Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities

Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market

Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards

Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest

Sound Cards

'Blank' is the New Design Trend

Handmade Cards

Hilarious Greeting Cards

Interactive Greeting Cards

Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations

A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards

Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend

Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential

Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers

Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche

Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times

Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review

Valentine's Day Cards

Evolutionary Scan of Valentine's Day Cards

Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood

Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality

Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities

Chinese New Year

Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events

Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones

Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate

Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards

Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 294 Featured)

American Greetings Corporation

Archies Limited

Avanti Press Inc.

Budget Greeting Cards Ltd.

Card Factory plc

Carlton Cards Ltd.

Crane & Co.

Galison Publishing LLC

Hallmark Cards, Inc.

IG Design Group Plc

John Sands (Australia) Ltd.

LovePop, Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc.

Simon Elvin Ltd.

UK Greetings Ltd.

UNICEF

