Global Greeting Cards Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030 - Millennials are the Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Global Greeting Cards Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Greeting Cards estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of -3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Birthday, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -1.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Christmas/New Year segment is readjusted to a revised -5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.3% CAGR
The Greeting Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -5.2% and -5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- E-Cards in Vogue, Thanks to the Pandemic
- COVID-19 Pandemic Influences Designs of 2020 Holiday Season's Greeting Cards
- Lockdowns & Restrictions Revive Consumer Interest in Greeting Cards
- Coronavirus Greeting Cards: Enabling People to Share Small Chuckles amid Crisis
- Competition
- Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand
- Tenacity Essential for Cracking the Greeting Cards Market
- Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers
- Key Factors Determining Market Success
- Market Players Embrace E-Card Business Model
- Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market
- Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Key Industry Trends
- Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities
- Greeting Cards: An Introduction
- History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin
- Seasonal & Everyday Cards
- Types of Greeting Cards
- Low Entry Barriers in the Niche Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Greetings Card Industry Goes Digital to Stay Afloat
- Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards
- Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market
- Demographic Trends Play Important Role in Market Adoption
- Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards
- Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target
- Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities
- Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market
- Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards
- Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest
- Sound Cards
- 'Blank' is the New Design Trend
- Handmade Cards
- Hilarious Greeting Cards
- Interactive Greeting Cards
- Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations
- A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards
- Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend
- Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly
- Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential
- Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers
- Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind
- New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche
- Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times
- Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool
- Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature
- Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review
- Valentine's Day Cards
- Evolutionary Scan of Valentine's Day Cards
- Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood
- Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality
- Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities
- Chinese New Year
- Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events
- Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones
- Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate
- Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards
- Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards
- Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes
