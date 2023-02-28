Global Virtualization Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Virtualization Brings About Major Breakthroughs in Security

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtualization Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virtualization Software estimated at US$63.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$386.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Network Function Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.4% CAGR and reach US$164.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desktop Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.9% CAGR



The Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.3% and 23.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured) -

Amazon Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Datadog, Inc.

Google LLC.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lynx Software Technologies, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

NComupting Co. Ltd

Nutanix Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parallels International GmbH

IBM Corporation

Solarwinds Corporation

Plesk International GmbH

TenAsys Corporation

Virtuozzo

VMware Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 464 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $63.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $386.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Virtualization Software

Advantages of Virtualization

Network Function Virtualization

Desktop Virtualization

Software-defined Storage

Server Virtualization

Virtualization Software: Global Market Overview and Outlook

Analysis by Technology

World Virtualization Software Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-defined Storage and Server Virtualization

Regional Analysis

World Virtualization Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Virtualization Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, Europe, Africa and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Virtualization Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Virtualization Trends

Adoption of Virtualization Technologies by Businesses Increasing Multifold

Virtualization Brings About Major Breakthroughs in Security

Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD Era Highlights the Importance of Virtualization Software

Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to Benefit Use of Virtualization Software: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for the Years 2011 through 2019

Growing Adoption of Virtualization and Migration towards Cloud-Based and Software-Defined Technologies

Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled With Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted Services Drive the Virtualization Software Market: Global Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2022

Managing Virtual Machines Effectively

Compatibility and System Complexity Issues Challenge Desktop Virtualization Market

Server Virtualization Trends

Growing Server Numbers in the IT and BFSI Sectors Propels Demand for Server Virtualization Software

Importance of Containerization

Virtualization Technology Trends

Select Technology Innovations

Issues and Constraints

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

