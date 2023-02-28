Courier Software Market Size to Surpass US$ 1.4 Billion by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global courier software market is estimated to secure US$ 1.4 Billion by 2032 while displaying a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The Courier Software Market is expected to value at US$ 543 Million in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of SaaS and the growing investment in courier management services.



The deployment of smart technologies in courier services is anticipated to play an important role in expanding the market size in the forecast period. Digitalization over the cloud has increased the number of new apps to store the data. Onfleet, GSMtasks, OnTime 360, and Digital Waybill are some of the eminent courier services that deploy smart technologies. Besides, players are introducing new technologies in the service, which will benefit the market in the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, Pickrr, a renowned SaaS-based logistics platform, introduced ‘Pickrr Advantage’, value-added equipment that optimizes performance across the destination pin codes on an auto-learning mode.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33112

Additionally, players in the market are raising funds which is anticipated to augment the market growth in the assessment period. In May 2022, Cartwheel, an on-demand delivery management platform for couriers, retailers, and others, announced that it had raised US$ 3 Million in seed funding. The funding was led by Moonshots Capital, with the participation of Chingona Ventures and existing investors including Act One, Pitbull, and TenOneTen Ventures.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market in the U.S is expected to hold a value of US$ 505.1 Million by 2032

Industry in the U.K to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the assessment period

By deployment, the cloud segment to dominate the industry with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Market in South Korea to garner US$ 51.1 Million by 2032

Japanese market to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period

SMEs segment, by enterprise size, is expected to dominate the market, while displaying a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33112

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global courier software market include

Courier Software Ltd

CourierManager

Datatrac Corporation

Digital Waybill

Key Software Systems

Linbis, Inc.

Metafour UK Ltd.

Sagar Informatics Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL)

Shipox Inc

Zoom.

Recent updates from the industry are:

In May 2022, Aramex, renowned courier services in the Middle East, announced an agreement to acquire Florida-based MyUS for an amount of US$ 265 Million. The initiative is focused on expanding its e-commerce operations.

In May 2022 , Technostacks, a mobile application development company that offers IT services from India and the USA, announced the launch of MENA’s local courier, taxi booking, and shipment to allow consumers and businesses to locally courier packages in the MENA region. The tracking app helps in placing an order, offering shipment services, and choosing routes. Such initiatives are expected to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period.

, Technostacks, a mobile application development company that offers IT services from India and the USA, announced the launch of MENA’s local courier, taxi booking, and shipment to allow consumers and businesses to locally courier packages in the MENA region. The tracking app helps in placing an order, offering shipment services, and choosing routes. Such initiatives are expected to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period. In May 2022, Trinity Industries, announced the acquisition of Quasar Platform from Cando Rail & Terminals Ltd. Quasar is an end-to-end rail logistics software platform providing a real-time data universe to freight rail shippers and operators. The acquisition would expand Trinity’s digital product portfolio, including Trinsight ™, by including other capabilities such as new data visualization tools, activity-based costing, and yard management.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33112

Find More Valuable Insights on Courier Software Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a detailed study on the courier software market, which includes global industry analysis for 2015-2021 and forecasts for 2023-2032. The report provides an insightful analysis of the market concentration across five different regions, through two different segments – deployment type and enterprise size.

The report titled - 'Courier software' deliberates current installed base, product usage in various applications from domestic to industrial, as well as prevailing trends and technologies. Along with this, detailed value chain analysis pertaining procurement and aftermarket services has been presented in the report.

For additional insights on how growth of the Courier software Market will unfold over the next decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

About the IT & Telecommunications Division at Persistence Market Research

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations - the IT & Telecommunication team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on IT & Telecommunications of which 100+ reports specific for IT & Telecommunications. The team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the IT & Telecommunications industry.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com