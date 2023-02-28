Prosthetics Market Is Expected to Jump USD 2.5 Billion by 2031: Surge in Demand for Prosthetic Devices

Portland, OR, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global prosthetics market was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download a Free Sample of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8657

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.5 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Product, Design, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in injuries due to accidents or sports Increase in consumer awareness about advanced healthcare options and surge in demand for prosthetic devices Restraints High cost associated with the prosthetics Significant maintenance associated with the same Opportunities Increase in R&D activities and adoption of innovative techniques

Impact of Covid-19 on Prosthetics Market-

Reduction in the number of patients with prosthetic implantation had a sheer negative impact on the global prosthetics market.

However, as the global situation started getting back on track, the market for prosthetics also recovered slowly and steadily.

Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/prosthetics-market



The global prosthetics market is analyzed across product, design, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product, the low extremity prosthetics segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global prosthetics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The upper extremity prosthetics segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By design, the endoskeletal design segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global prosthetics market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period. The exoskeletal design segment is also analyzed through the study.

By end-user, the prothetics clinics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global prosthetics market revenue. The hospitals segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8657

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-ffths of the global prosthetics market revenue. Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global prosthetics market report include Aesthetic Prosthetics Inc., Össur, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Blatchford Limited, Integra LifeSciences Holdings, Mobius Bionics LLC, Steeper Group, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (suit X), Stryker Corporation, and Aether Biomedical. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication, and Technology:

Digital Diabetes Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Hybrid Operating Room Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: